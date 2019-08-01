Months after its first BMW motorcycle hit the streets, the Lawrenceville Police Department is debuting several other new vehicles, all of which are equipped with red emergency lights.
Though the department has "officially switched to half red and half blue" for its lighting — all vehicles previously had blue and white lights — Lawrenceville is not retrofitting its old cars with the red lights, said Officer Chris Carey. Moving forward, however, all new vehicles, like the Dodge Chargers that are about to go into service, will have the red and blue lights.
"All of the safety studies said that red and blue is safer for the officers on the side of the road, and red is a lot brighter during the day," Carey said. "Florida did a big study back in the 1990s and switched to red and blue because of that. I also know that Dunwoody has switched, and I think Oglethorpe County and Clayton County (have too), so it's catching on. Red lights are also supposed to keep drunk drivers from hitting you from the back, so it's just safer for officers."
As part of the new lighting package, which was a key reason the department ordered new cars, officers can also adjust the brightness of their lights, which will help at night.
"Officers have the ability to turn the lights down, or put them on the low power (mode), so they don't blind people at night," Carey said. "The chief, he wanted to get input from all levels of officers, so he has a steering committee that meets once a month to kind of point the department in the right direction. The new vehicles (are a result) of that."
The lights aren't the only thing that's changed about Lawrenceville's cars, though; the "Police City of Lawrenceville" lettering on the vehicles is different, and many of the cars have the department's seal on them, too.
"We're kind of moving away from the traditional look," said Capt. Phil Byers. "With a new face, new administration, the chief wanted to do a contemporary look."
The cars are about more than just look, though, said Sgt. Buck Proctor.
"All these new ones (and moving forward), the chief and the major are big on everything we get is going to be four-wheel drive or all-wheel drive," Proctor said. "The old Chargers are two-wheel drive; I had one, and when it snowed — it doesn't snow much, but when it does — the Charger spun all around and you couldn't get anywhere."
Byers said that was the main reason the news cars will all be all-wheel drive — so there's as little interruption as possible when responding to citizens' calls.
From a price point, the new vehicles make sense, too, as they're "the cheapest route you can go," he said.
"(Excluding) the lights and the decals and the all-wheel drive, to purchase these cars I believe it was $25,577," Byers said. "For an all-wheel drive car and all the stuff we added to make it safer for the guys — and it is nicer, because it is their office — it's a good (deal). To put this on the road, it's less than $50,000."
Lawrenceville police currently have four new marked Chargers, one new Ford F-150 that will be used for special operations and to carry signs and other items regular patrol vehicles cannot, three unmarked Chargers for investigators and a Chevrolet Tahoe on the way.
"(The vehicles) are safer, better for the officers and hopefully reduce any effect on response to calls for service," Byers said.