Lawrenceville Police Chief Tim Wallis has been suspended for more than a week, an assistant chief must receive counseling and a captain in the department has resigned in the wake of an internal sexual harassment and hostile work environment investigation conducted by city leaders.
The city announced the results of the investigation on Thursday. Details about who allegedly committed the harassment, or the nature of the chief's , assistant chief's or the captain's involvement in the issue were not released by city officials, who have declined to comment further on the issue beyond what was included in a statement announcing the results of the investigation. The names of the assistant chief or the captain was not included in the statement.
“I was disturbed by the findings of the investigation and issued penalties to the appropriate employees, including a requirement for individual training,” Lawrenceville City Manager Chuck Warbington said. “The City of Lawrenceville prides itself as an inclusive and safe work place for all employees. The workplace culture revealed through this investigation did not meet the standards of excellence expected of all departments in the City. This is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”
City officials said Lawrenceville's administration received a complaint about internal sexual harassment, a hostile work environment and improper use of city property complaints within the police department in October 2021. An outside investigator was brought in to look at the matter and that investigator presented final findings to the city attorney and actions against police department officials were finalized on Jan. 21. No further details on the allegations were released by the city.
Wallis, who has been out of the office on medical leave since mid-December, is suspended without pay for 10 days. Meanwhile, the assistant chief has to receive documented verbal counseling. A captain has also resigned — without solicitation by the city — after refusing to be interviewed by investigators brought in to look at the sexual harassment allegations. In addition to resigning from the department, the captain also retired from POST, according to the city.
In addition to those actions, all police department employees must part in mandatory in-person training. All other city staff will have to participate in the training as well. A "clear city-wide communication process" is also being put in place to outline how confidential employee complaints will be submitted.
Lawrenceville officials said there will also be a city-wide emphasis put on redirecting staff to the city's personnel policy that addresses work place behavior and what is expected of employees.
Return to www.gwinnettdailypost.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.