It's not just about George Floyd, organizers of recent protests in Lawrenceville told the city's police chief, Tim Wallis, during a meeting Thursday.
It's also not just about a series of other incidents over the years that have involved African-Americans, including Eric Garner in New York City and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky., being killed during or after encountering police officers, or the high profile deaths of Ahmaud Arbery and Trayvon Martin, they said.
It goes back centuries, starting when the first enslaved Africans were brought to Jamestown in 1619, they said.
"What you fail to see is, you may be a moral man, sitting with moral positions, and because you have white privilege, it is not your fault, but what is the problem is people see us through a lens that is built on four hundred-plus years of racism," Gwinnett NAACP President Penny Poole told Wallis.
The meeting was an opportunity for both sides of the recent protests in Lawrenceville, police and members of the local African-American community, to sit down and discuss the issues that have resulted in the protests.
Although the protests began in response to Floyd's death after an encounter with Minneapolis police, in which an officer was videotaped kneeling on his neck for several minutes, the organizers of recent demonstrations who met with Wallis on Thursday said the concerns African-Americans have about police goes beyond that incident.
"It's the black experience," Dacula resident Hope Dennis told Wallis. "There's only so much you can understand, with you being a white man, so it's going to be really hard for people to sympathize and understand where we're coming from because of that (but) we speak from our past experiences."
There have been several incidents around the country over the years in which police officers have been recorded assaulting African-Americans.
Although Wallis told the group that he did not believe police departments in Gwinnett racially profile people they pull over, there has been at least one documented case of excessive force being used in the county.
In 2017, two Gwinnett County police officers were videotaped punching and kicking an African-American man during a traffic stop on Sugarloaf Parkway. Both officers were fired after that incident and later faced criminal charges because of it.
"I think there's always room for improvement in everything that we do," Wallis said. "If we're looking for change, then we have to come together as a group to understand what that change is going to be. Change cannot be one-sided. Change has to be ... both groups come together and then for us to move forward."
Participants in the meeting said they believe most police officers are good people, but they also said they have concerns about what could happen based on incidents they've seen reported on around the nation.
"When I call the police, I want to make sure — because my father is dark skinned — if I call the police over to my home, I don't want to have even a chance that we will get the wrong cop," one of the participants told Wallis.
Frustrations were expressed at times during the meeting. Wallis was asked a few times what could be expected to happen if protests occur in Lawrenceville on June 19, a day referred to as Juneteenth which commemorates the day in 1865 when enslaved African-Americans in Texas learned they had been freed.
June 19, 1865 is considered the day slavery ended in the U.S. as a result.
"It could have went better, but I'm a hopeful person (and hope) that if we continue to have a dialogue, we can see effective change — instead of all words, we'll see actions," Dennis said after the meeting ended. "There was definitely frustration there from both sides. I just think across America, we see people talking in circles ...
"We can all pinpoint where the system is wrong. We're just not seeing anybody come up with solutions to fix it."
Wallis said he felt the meeting went well and that hearing from the participants, most of whom were in their early 20s, allowed him to look at the issue from a different perspective.
"I think there's going to be some healing," he said. "I think time will heal some of these wounds. What happened in Minneapolis is a lot different from what we see here, but I think once we come together and start having these conversations and being open with one another, the healing can begin and we'll have the opportunity to heal together."
Wallis also said his department needs to make sure the community understands what the police department does so it can start building trust in police officers. He also said the department should continue taking steps to ensure officers can hold the public's trust.
During the meeting, he said people who apply for police officer jobs with the department must undergo an extensive review including background checks, credit checks and home visits. He also pointed out to the group that kneeling on a person's neck during an arrest is not a technique officers are taught during their training.
"At the Lawrenceville Police Department, We will continue with training," Wallis said. "We've worked on national and state initiatives as far as training goes and (we'll) continue to build on those."
As both sides try to figure out a way forward, and work on next steps to keep a dialogue going, Dennis said she would like to see African-American leaders in Lawrenceville, from all age groups, come together to discuss the issue and possible solutions that they think could work.
"And then we bring them to the chief and tell him what we want to see so that we can have trust there and then we can move on to the next steps," she said. "Right now, this conversation wasn't very representative of the people who really speak for the African-American community."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.