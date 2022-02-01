Embattled Lawrenceville Police Chief Tim Wallis has resigned in the aftermath of an investigative report that raised concerns about issues within the police department, including an allegation that he violated the city's sexual harassment policy.
The department's assistant chief, Maj. Myron Walker, has been named the acting police chief. Wallis' last official day as chief is expected to be in mid-February. Officially, his departure is being labeled as a retirement.
“Chief Tim Wallis is a long-standing member of the Lawrenceville Police Department and provided many years of dedicated service to the City,” Lawrenceville City Manager Chuck Warbington said in a statement.
“As we prepared to move the Lawrenceville Police Department forward after recent events, I met with the chief to discuss the future. During that meeting, Chief Wallis and I mutually agreed that it was best for him, the City, and the Police Department that he step down as chief and retire from the city on Feb. 15, 2022.”
The investigation into the police department had resulted in Wallis being suspended for 10 days without pay. Among the allegations made against Wallis, according to the investigation report, was that he told a female captain that she looked “like a Hooters girl when the air conditioner’s not working.”
A male captain who left the department while the investigation was underway was accused of making lewd comments, both verbally and in text messages, to the same female captain. The male captain was also accused of taking naps in a city-owned trailer that was used for police training activities.
Wallis and Walker were accused in the investigation report of not doing enough to investigate the allegations that the male captain was taking naps in the trailer. Wallis was accused of protecting the captain while the city looked into the allegations involving the trailer.
An investigator brought in by the city to look into the police department noted a "good ol' boy network" and a "grab ass culture" had sprung up in the department under Wallis' predecessor as chief. While the investigator noted Wallis had taken steps to change the culture in the department, the report states the old culture still lingers.
Walker was not accused of committing sexual harassment, but he was required to undergo documented verbal training as a result of the investigation.
The entire police department has to undergo mandatory in-person training as a result of the investigation.
