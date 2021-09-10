The Collins Hill Road interchange on State Route 316 is shown in this photo. Lawrenceville police are looking for a driver who allegedly hit a pedestrian on the 316 westbound exit ramp at Collins Hill early Wednesday. The pedestrian died from his injuries on Thursday.
Lawrenceville police are looking for a driver accused of hitting a pedestrian in a fatal hit and run accident near Georgia Gwinnett College early Wednesday morning.
Police said the accident occurred on the State Route 316 westbound exit ramp at Collins Hill Road at about 1 a.m. Wednesday. A car hit Lawrenceville resident Frances Megland, 21, who was found by law enforcement with critical injuries.
Gwinnett firefighter paramedics took Megland to Northside Gwinnett Hospital for treatment and he died from his injuries on Thursday.
Police have not released a description of the vehicle.
"This is an ongoing investigation and the Lawrenceville Police Department is seeking help from (members of) the public that may have information about the accident," police said in a statement.
Anyone who has information about the accident is asked to call Sgt. D. Haney at 770-670-5061 or send an email to dhaney@lawrencevillepd.com. They should reference case no. 21090136.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
