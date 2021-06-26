Lawrenceville leaders approved a new $147 million budget this past week that includes raises for city employees and a 25% property tax rate increase which will fund additions in the city's police and street departments.
The new budget is focused on infrastructure and development, public safety, service delivery and investments in the arts. The city will raise its millage rate by 0.42 mills to do some of that.
That millage rate increase, which will be voted on within the next 60 days, is intended to pay for the hiring of four new police officers and three new Street Department crews and equipment. Residents who own a $200,000 home in the city can expect to pay about $4 more per month in property taxes, according to city officials.
“As always, our goal as staff is to support the budgetary vision of mayor and council, as they speak for the community,” City Manager Chuck Warbington said. “Our staff has created a solid and strategic budget that will continue to keep the city of Lawrenceville financially strong, while positioning it for continued growth, utilizing innovation and partnerships for optimum results.”
One of the major parts of the budget is a 5.5% pay increase for city employees. That raise will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2022, and Lawrenceville officials said that will help the city attract and keep top talent in each of its departments.
Another major part of the budget, however, is the inclusion for the new fee system that the city will implement for weekly sanitation pick up, as well as how the city will maintain curbside recycling.
The new fee will be $10 for the first year, and then $20 starting in the second year.
City officials said the new budget also includes: $1.1 million for road resurfacing and street maintenance; $6 million for electric and gas system infrastructure improvements and maintenance; $1.8 million for stormwater projects that are intended to improve drainage systems; more than $1 million in IT-related infrastructure improvements designed to increase security and efficiencies; $250,000 for Arts Commission projects; and $900,000 for a fund that will be used to create a Youth Council, diversity and inclusion programs and community events.
It also includes $10.7 million for police efforts such as the Project F.I.R.S.T. police-mental health co-responder program, special operations, uniform patrol and investigations.
“I am extremely proud of the work completed by city staff to efficiently plan for the future of Lawrenceville, while remaining ever mindful of the investment of public dollars,” Mayor David Still said. “We look forward to the continued delivery of essential services to the public while moving Lawrenceville forward according to our strategic plan.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.