The race to replace Keith Roche on the Lawrenceville City Council has begun.
On the heals of Roche’s announcement that he would not seek re-election later this year, Lawrenceville Planning and Zoning Commission member Jen Young announced that she will run for his seat on the City Council.
“I am honored to have been encouraged to run for the Lawrenceville City Council seat left vacant by Keith Roche,” Young said in a statement. “After much prayer and consultation, and with the support of my family, friends, and community members, I seek this opportunity to join others in continued servant leadership aimed at making Lawrenceville the live, work, play, learn hub of Gwinnett County.”
Young has been the executive director at Impact46 since 2018. Impact46 is a Lawrenceville-based nonprofit that focuses on education, employment and asset-based community development, and it worked with community partners during the COVID-19 pandemic to establish the Lawrenceville Response Center. She was appointed to the Lawrenceville Planning and Zoning Commission in January 2019.
Young is a Lawrenceville native, having graduated from Collins Hill High School, and was the children’s and college director at Lawrenceville First Baptist Church from 2014 until 2017. She has also been a member of the advisory boards for Central Gwinnett High School and the schools in the Discovery Cluster.
“I am thrilled that Jen Young has chosen to run for the seat I am vacating on the Lawrenceville City Council,” Roche said in a statement released by Young. “She has a passion for the City and her experience, both professionally and privately, has prepared her to step into the role of a Member of City Council. I began my public service on the Lawrenceville Planning Commission, and it served me well. Jen is presently serving on the Planning Commission and that will prepare her for the difficult and complex decisions that are made as a result of being on the City Council. All that being said, I am endorsing Jen for the Lawrenceville City Council Post 4.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.