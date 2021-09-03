The show is one step closer to beginning for Lawrenceville's new Performing Arts Center.
The city recently cleared a significant hurdle in getting the center opened by receiving a temporary certificate of occupancy that lets the Aurora Theatre begin moving in to the facility. The Aurora will be the center's main tenant and is contracted with the city to manage it.
"They're doing punch list items, finalizing the painting, they've got to do commissioning on all of the sound system and the Aurora has got to move in equipment and things like that," Lawrenceville City Manager Chuck Warbington said. "From the standpoint of the building being done, it is 99% complete and now it's this 30 days of moving in and commissioning and making sure everything works."
There is still some work to be done before a permanent certificate of occupancy is issued for the center beyond the "punch list" items, however. At this time, that certificate is expected to be issued in October, and the center is tentatively scheduled to fully open later that month.
The main holdup preventing the permanent certificate from being issued at this time is the fact that the seats have not yet been installed in the 500-seat grand theater. Warbington said there has been a holdup getting fabric for the seats, but they are currently expected to be installed in late September.
"It's one of those COVID logistical issues," Warbington said.
Aurora officials are excited to be close to having their new home finished. They will continue to use their existing facility, but the center adds a larger main stage, a blackbox and cabaret theater, a costuming shop, bigger dressing room space and a large rehearsal room that is designed to match the dimensions of the grand theater stage.
The center has been in the works for several years and was something Aurora officials and supporters were pushing the city to do, according to Aurora Theatre co-founder and producing artistic director Anthony Rodriguez.
"It's incredibly exciting for me and Ann-Carol (Pence, the Aurora's co-founder associate producer) and the staff to see it being built right outside our windows," Rodriguez said. "It's been, at times, a little hectic because of the noise and the shaking of our building, but it's just incredible what it's going to add to this community and the greater community at large.
"It's really spectacular."
The center is expected to allow the Aurora to do new types of programs, but it's first show on the new main stage will be one that's an old tradition for the theater company: it's 26th annual Christmas Canteen show.
"All of the upcoming season — because it's a shortened season, it's only four shows instead of our standard six — will be in the new facility," Rodriguez said.
"And, we did that for a couple of reasons. If we still need to socially distance, we have space to do that in the grand theater because it has twice as many seats as we have in our main stage (in the existing facility), but if we don't, we'll have the capacity we would like to have for those shows that are coming up."
Longterm, the Aurora will produce its big musicals on the grand stage in the new center while plays will be performed in the existing performance space.
But, the Aurora will also be able to bring in touring shows to perform on the main stage when its resident tenant is not using it.
"We're going to be working in a very different manner," Rodriguez said. "It won't all be shows that are produced by the Aurora Theatre. There's simply no way for us to produce that much work for all of the space that will come online, so we'll be announcing a variety of series.
"There might be an international series, a concert series, things like that. We're also working to book the facility with groups that might want to rent space that haven't traditionally had access to spaces like these and, also, we'll be able to rent out certain spaces for weddings, celebrations, corporate events."
Rodriguez said some of the equipment that the Aurora can move in now that the temporary certificate of occupancy has been issued are the items, such as computers, needed to operate the box office. New support systems for concession stands will also be installed during the move-in period.
The center also includes an outdoor performance courtyard which has already opened and begun hosting events. Rodriguez said those events have gone well.
"So far, everything seems to be going pretty well," Rodriguez said. "If we could get rid of the Delta variant (of COVID-19), life would be better."
Warbington said there is also excitement in the city's downtown business district about the center's opening. In addition to the center's upcoming opening, a mixed-use development called The Wynn at the corner of Crogan and Clayton streets is expected to begin once construction equipment from the performing arts center is removed.
Construction on The Lawrence Hilton Tapestry hotel, which was put on hold because of the pandemic's impact on the hospitality industry, is expected to resume in December, according to Warbington. The hotel will be located within walking distance of the performing arts center on Crogan Street.
"I think our restaurants around the downtown area are very excited (about the center)," Warbington said. "I mean this is the culmination of a dream of the master plan for the downtown area, a major piece being put into place ... so we're very excited to get to this point and to have a facility that's going to be state of the art."
