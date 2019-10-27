The Lawrenceville Police Department's new motorcycle sports a different look from other patrol cycles thanks to FASTSIGNS of Snellville.
It's a little pinker and message-oriented to be exact.
The business recently donated pink wrapping for the department's new BMW patrol motorcycle, which the department obtained earlier this this year. The special colored wrapping is intended to send a message: remember breast cancer awareness.
FASTSIGNS officials said the pink motorcycle has generated some attention because of its unique color —Lawrenceville’s motorcycles are typically a dark color while its patrol cars are black and white.
Some people have stopped the cop who patrols the city on the cycle to ask why it’s pink, officials at the Snellville business said.
Pink ribbons are generally used to symbolize the breast cancer awareness movement, and a ribbon is featured on the back and front of the motorcycle.
“My mother had breast cancer,” said Kareen MacFarlane, franchisee at FASTSIGNS of Snellville. “We had never done a project like this before, and we thought it’d be a great opportunity for us to combine signs and breast cancer awareness. We are happy to serve in our community, and we hope it inspires other business owners to do the same.”