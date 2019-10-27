The Lawrenceville Police Department has a new ride thanks to FASTSIGNS of Snellville, but it’s a little different looking from the department’s other vehicles.
Or at least a little pinker.
The business donated a new BMW patrol motorcycle to the police department — and it’s wrapped in pink coloring to honor breast cancer awareness. FASTSIGNS officials said the motorcycle has generated some attention because of its unique color —Lawrenceville’s motorcycles are typically a dark color while its patrol cars are black and white.
Some people have stopped the cop who patrols the city on the cycle to ask why it’s pink, officials at the Snellville business said.
Pink ribbons are generally used to symbolize the breast cancer awareness movement, and a ribbon is featured on the back and front of the motorcycle.
“My mother had breast cancer,” said Kareen MacFarlane, franchisee at FASTSIGNS of Snellville. “We had never done a project like this before, and we thought it’d be a great opportunity for us to combine signs and breast cancer awareness. We are happy to serve in our community, and we hope it inspires other business owners to do the same.”