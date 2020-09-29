Officials from Family Promise of Gwinnett had reason to cheer Monday night after they got the green light from the Lawrenceville City Council to operate a homeless shelter in the city.
The shelter, which will be called Promise Haven, will be located at a house located at 757 Moon Road, on property owned by Saint Edwards Episcopal Church. The City Council unanimously voted to rezone the property from a single-family residence district to an office institutional district and to issue a special use permit for the shelter.
The plan is for Family Promise to house four families with children, accounting for a total of up to 15 people, in the shelter.
"We focus on giving every child a chance to succeed by offering a safe place to stay, healthy meals so they don't have to walk around with a hungry belly, volunteers — many who are here (at the council meeting) — to help with homework and a community of hundreds of volunteers that offer these children and parents a choice to have a family that will be there for them for years to come," Family Promise Executive Director Carol Love told the City Council.
The move is significant because there are few, if any, homeless shelters operating in Gwinnett County. Family Promise has a hospitality program where families who qualify for assistance can stay for a week at a participating church in the county, rotating from one church to another.
Promise Haven will offer the chance for stability for families, however. City records show a family could stay at the shelter anywhere from one week to 90 days.
"This is a situational shelter," Mayor David Still said. "In the conditions we have stated the average stay will be around 90 days and it's not for chronic homelessness."
Love said people staying at the shelter will have to be out of the house during the day on weekdays. Children would be expected to be at school during the day while parents who work would be expected to be at their jobs. Parents who do not have jobs would be sent to Family Promise's Day Center in Lawrenceville to receive help with job searches.
"This house will provide a safe place to stay for families in our 30- to 90-day hospitality program," Love said. "The house will be open to guests in our program in the evenings, from approximately 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. the next day."
The families will be able to stay at the house during the day on the weekends, however.
Families will also have to undergo background checks, telephone screenings, interviews and drug tests to be allowed to stay at the shelter. There will be an overnight on-site supervisor at the shelter as well.
The City Council's decision is not a permanent OK from the city, however. Family Promise will have to come back to the City Council in two years to get the special use permit renewed.
"You can either add an additional two years to it at that time or just waive that two-year period all together," Lawrenceville Planning and Development Director Todd Hargrave told the council.
There was no opposition to the shelter operating in the home, but there was a request from an adjacent neighborhood for a fence to be put up separating the shelter's property from the neighborhood's private pool.
Love said that request is one Family Promise can accommodate.
"As noted in the landscape architect design, we have the intention to put a fence in the back of the property," she said.
