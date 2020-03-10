The Southlawn development in downtown Lawrenceville has been in the planning stages for a while. And after years of work, city officials and construction officials got to celebrate the opening of part of the project this week.
Although some apartments at the development have already opened, townhomes and even a couple of single-family detached houses have begun to join the residential mix at Southlawn.
And, that is a welcome development in the process to Mayor David Still and other city officials who gathered at the town homes on Tuesday to celebrate the sale of the first units.
“This is great, it really is, to see it finally coming out of the ground, people are excited about moving in and it’s going to really invigorate the downtown area and make it thrive like we all planned,” Still said.
Lawrenceville and Smith Douglas Homes officials held a ribbon cutting on Tuesday for the first set of town homes to open in the Southlawn mixed-use development south of the Lawrenceville Lawn.
Smith Douglas Homes is building both townhomes and single family detached homes for the master developers, which are the Novare Group and George Berkow Inc.
“We’re so excited to be a part of downtown Lawrenceville and everything going on in this area,” Smith Douglas Homes Vice-President of Government Affairs Joe Padilla said during the ribbon cutting ceremony. “It’s just beginning to explode I think with opportunity and growth, and everything the city is doing with the retail down here as well as the Performing Arts Center that’s coming online soon.”
There are about 40 units, including some single-family detached homes, in the first phase of construction, although sales manager Joe Hawkins said 55 plots are being laid out in this phase.
So far, sales of the town homes has gone well, according to Hawkins — even though the model unit just became available for tours last week. There are two townhome models available in the first phase and officials were able to tour both after the ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday.
The town homes are priced in the high $200,000 to low $300,000 range, and single-family homes are in the mid-$300,000’s.
“We sold 17 (homes) before we opened up the model and the upside to that is that most people were buying based on what they could see on the floor plan versus having a model to walk through,” Hawkins.
After a second phase of townhomes, which feature an additional two models, and single-family homes are built, it is expected that there will be about 141 homes at Southlawn. That includes about 23 single-family homes, some of which will have “master on main” layouts.
“There’s a huge demand for down-sizers, young down-sizers, and young professionals to live and work in this area,” Hawkins said.
Lawrenceville Downtown Development Authority chairwoman Lee Merritt echoed Still’s excitement about the opening of the first townhomes and single-family homes. When Southlawn is finished, it is expected to have more than 600 residential units, between the apartments, townhomes and single-family homes that are being built.
“This project is going to put a lot of people in our downtown in a short period of time,” Merritt said. “The one word of advice I would say is, if you like downtown Lawrenceville, get in quick.”
