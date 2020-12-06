Lawrenceville is encouraging residents to have themselves a merry little Christmas even if that will entail doing things like social distancing and wearing face masks to protect themselves and their families from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city will host what is being called, well, The Merry Little Christmas Experience, as well as a Christmas Crawl, on Dec. 11 and 12.
Two of the highlights of the Merry Little Christmas Experience, on Dec. 12, will be drive-in movie show, featuring three holiday classics back-to-back, and a drive-in fireworks show on Dec. 12. Residents and visitors can enjoy both activities while social distancing from other families by staying in their vehicles.
“Experience the Christmas season in Lawrenceville like never before,” city officials said in an announcement for the festivities. “Enjoy our ‘Christmas Classics’ Drive-in Movie at the Lawrenceville Lawn, see Santa at Bicentennial Plaza ... Be dazzled by a holiday ice sculpture, hear live Christmas music, do some holiday shopping on the square and dine alfresco at our one-of-a-kind eateries. Then, enjoy a beautiful ‘Drive-in Fireworks Show’ from the warmth of your car.”
In a way, it is a replacement for the traditional in-person Christmas-time activities that could not be held in the city this year because of COVID-19, such as the county’s lighting of the Christmas tree at the historic courthouse — which was done virtually this year because of the pandemic — and the city’s Christmas parade.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, city officials are asking participants in the holiday events to take precautions, including wearing face masks at the events. There will be plenty of activities to help residents get in the holiday spirit, however.
There will be a “Christmas Crawl” where shops and restaurants around the Lawrenceville Square will offer special deals or special items to shoppers on Dec. 11 and Dec. 12. There are 25 deals listed in an infographic available at www.downtownlawrencevillega.com/eventson/merry-little-christmas-experience-fireworks-show/ to show all of the deals that will be available.
Some of the deals and special items being offered range from $1 long stem roses at Lovin Florist to 20% off all purchases over $40 at Calvary Glassblowing, to a glass giveaway with the purchase of a growler at Exhibit A(le) to “festive margaritas” at Strange Taco Bar.
Slow Pour Brewing will also offer a “Sip and Shop Holiday Marketplace,” where visitors can try Slow Pour’s beers while shopping for handmade crafts, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Dec. 12.
There are a variety of activities planned for Dec. 12, running from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. In addition to the drive-in movie and fireworks show, there will be an ice sculpture and a chance to see reindeer in the Lawrenceville Depot District; carolers on the Lawrenceville Square; and a chance to see Santa Claus at Bicentennial Plaza — although children will not be allowed to sit in his lap due to the pandemic.
Residents will need to register for the drive-in movies in advance, with registration starting at 8 a.m. Monday. The registration link is available at www.eventeny.com/events/drive-in-movie-series-671/. The drive-in movies will be done at the Lawrenceville Lawn.
The three holiday films that will be shown during the Merry Little Christmas experience include “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer,” “Frosty” and “Santa Claus is Comin’ To Town.”
The fireworks will cap off the experience.
Lawrenceville officials have labeled several places around the city where the fireworks can be viewed from, including: the Lawrenceville Lawn; the Lawrenceville Square; Boulder Creek Coffee and the top of the city parking deck on Crogan Street; the city parking lot at East Pike Street and Culver Street; and First United Methodist Church of Lawrenceville on Langley Drive.
Vehicles for the drive-in movies must check in between 4:15 and 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 12. After that, cars will not be allowed to move once they are parked in the drive-in movie lot, unless there is an emergency.
Residents will be allowed to get out of their vehicles and take a trolley to the other activities spread out around downtown Lawrenceville.
