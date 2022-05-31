Lawrenceville residents will begin getting fined for excessive false alarms on Wednesday.
The city's False Alarm ordinance that was approved last September is going into effect. That means residents and business owners can now be assessed increasing fines based on how many false alarms they have have had. The residents and business owners must also register their alarms with the city by obtaining a permit for them.
"The purpose of the False Alarm Ordinance is to encourage alarm owners and alarm companies to properly use and maintain operational effectiveness of monitored alarm systems in order to improve the reliability of alarm systems and reduce or eliminate false alarms," city officials said in an announcement. "The City of Lawrenceville finds that excessive false alarms unduly burden the limited resources of the Lawrenceville Police Department."
There are two categories for fee schedules, residential and non-residential, and there is no fine for the first false alarm in either category. The residential fee schedule also omits a fine for the second false alarm, but there is a $25 fine for the third alarm and that increases to $100 for the fourth alarm as well as each subsequent alarm.
The non-residential fee schedule includes a $50 fee for the second false alarm, a $200 fine for the third false alarm and a $400 fine for the fourth false alarm and each subsequent false alarm.Non-residential property owners will also face an additional $100 fine for each false alarm if their alarm system does not have a valid permit issued by the city.
Residential property owners who live inside the city limits will not face a fine for not having a permit because those alarms will be automatically registered when police respond to a false alarm at the residence.
The program will be operated through a partnership between the city and its police department and Central Square. Residents can visit www.crywolfservices.com/lawrencevillega to register their alarm system.
The ordinance requires residents and business owners obtain an application within five days or the alarm system's installation or transfer. The application must be filed with the city no more than 10 days after the system's installation or transfer. There is no fee to apply for the permit, but residents or business owners can be assessed a late fee after 30 days if a permit is not applied for.
Properties that have more than one monitored alarm system to protect two or more separate structures, with different addresses or tenants, must have a separate permit for each alarm system. The city said the information from the alarm permits will be kept confidential.
Lawrenceville officials said alarm permits can not be transferred. Anyone who has questions about the ordinance should send an email to lawrencevillega@alarm-billing.com or call 833-981-4005.
