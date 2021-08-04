Lawrenceville officials are asking residents and business owners to 'Light Lawrenceville' purple this weekend in honor of Purple Heart Recipients. Lawrenceville and Norcross are each using purple lights, albeit in different ways, to honor Purple Heart Medal recipients.
Two Gwinnett County cities are using the color purple to recognize recipients of the oldest military honor in the United States.
Lawrenceville and Norcross are using purple lights, albeit with different approaches, to honor recipients of the Purple Heart Medal. To be eligible for the Purple Heart Medal, a military service member must have been either wounded or killed in action by enemy fire.
Lawrenceville officials are encouraging residents to install purple lights at the front of their homes and businesses to "Light Lawrenceville Purple" nightly from Friday until Monday. Lawrenceville became a "Purple Heart City" in 2020 and the annual Purple Heart Day is recognized on Saturday.
"The purpose of being a Purple Heart City is to express gratitude to the sons and daughters of our community who were either wounded or killed in combat defending the freedoms enjoyed by all Americans," city officials said in an announcement on Facebook.
City officials said purple lightbulbs can be purchased on hardware stores. They said the lightbulb residents and business owners should look for is the Sunlite 80132 Purple LED A19 3 watt medium base 120 volt UL listed LED Light bulb, which can last 25,000 hours.
Meanwhile, Norcross, which is also a "Purple Heart City," has had lights draped around trees in its historic downtown area this week, and will continue to do so through Sunday night, in honor of Purple Heart Day.
It has also installed purple ribbons on columns at Thrasher Park, Lillian Webb Park and Veterans Park. Its Purple Heart Week plans also include handing out purple violets at its city concert this weekend.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
