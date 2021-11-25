MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Lt. j.g. Brian Rainwater, a native of Lawrenceville, will support the U.S. Navy’s new Task Group Greyhound while serving aboard USS Thomas Hudner.
The task group was established to ensure warships in the Western Atlantic are continuously ready to accomplish a full range of on-demand missions including missions to counter Russian undersea threats to the homeland.
“Task Group Greyhound is an important part of our ship’s mission because it gives our ship the opportunity to serve as a real world asset directly supporting national defense and the protection of our homeland,” Rainwater said. “It gives us the opportunity to put our training and preparation to use on the global stage.”
Undersea security is a major concern in the Atlantic because adversaries are closing the gap in the undersea domain, according to Rear Adm. Brendan McLane, commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic. He joined Rear Adm. Brian Davies, commander, Submarine Group Two and deputy commander, 2nd Fleet, formally introducing Task Group Greyhound at an event held at Naval Station Mayport aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner, Sept. 27.
“Task Group Greyhound provides us a way to increase continuity between training and operating against high-end competitors in a dynamic environment,” McLane said. “These destroyers are now designated under Task Group Greyhound in the western Atlantic on watch 24/7 ready to practice, integrate, and operate at a moment’s notice.”
The Task Group is a reference to the World War II destroyers, or “Greyhounds of the Fleet,” that patrolled the seas in the “Battle of the Atlantic.” The modern version is similar to how readiness is maintained aboard Forward Deployed Naval Forces in Spain.
The first two ships participating will be USS Thomas Hudner and USS Donald Cook. Additional ships will be added as the initiative reaches Final Operational Capability in the summer of 2022.
Serving in the Navy means Rainwater is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy is absolutely pivotal to maintaining freedom of the seas and protecting all seagoing trade routes and merchant ships which carry over 90% of the world’s trade,” said Rainwater.
As Rainwater and other sailors continue to train, they prepare for this and other future missions serving in the United States Navy.
“Serving in the Navy makes me proud because I know I am one link in a long line of tradition and heritage as old as the nation itself,” added Rainwater. “As a USCG licensed Merchant Mariner, serving in the Navy allows me to ensure the protection of our nation’s merchant ships and to protect our way of life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.