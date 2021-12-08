Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Jeremy Vicente Torres, from Lawrenceville poses for a photo aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Oct. 11. Essex and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.
Photo: Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John McGovern
MILLINGTON, Tenn. — A Lawrenceville native is serving aboard USS Essex, a U.S. Navy Wasp class amphibious assault ship.
Petty Officer 3rd Class Jeremy Vicente Torres is a 2018 Discovery High School graduate. Today, Vicente Torres serves as a Navy aviation ordinanceman.
“My job is demanding,” Torres said. “I build bombs and issue ammunition to marines ashore.”
Vicente Torres joined the Navy three years ago to travel the world and serve the country. According to Vicente Torres, the values required to succeed in the military are similar to those found in Lawrenceville.
“In Lawrenceville I learned that working hard and respect goes along way,” Torres said.
Homeported in San Diego, California, USS Essex is the second ship in the Wasp-class of multipurpose amphibious assault ships and the fifth ship named for Essex County, Massachusetts. Essex was a 1000-ton ironclad river gunboat of the U.S. Army and later U.S. Navy during the American Civil War.
According to Navy officials, amphibious assault ships are designed to deliver U.S. Marines and their equipment where they are needed to support a variety of missions ranging from amphibious assaults to humanitarian relief efforts. Designed to be versatile, the ship has the option of simultaneously using helicopters, Harrier jets, and Landing Craft Air Cushioned, as well as conventional landing craft and assault vehicles in various combinations.
“My favorite part about serving aboard USS Essex is that I’m always busy and I get to meet people from around the world,” Torres said.
Though there are many opportunities for sailors to earn recognition in their command, community and careers, Vicente Torres is most proud of or personal growth and the ability to lead.
As a member of the U.S. Navy, Torres, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.
“Being able to serve the United States and being able to provide to my family means a lot to me,” added Torres.
