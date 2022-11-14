After a year that has seen scandal and questions raised about the operation of the Lawrenceville Police Department, city leaders went outside the department to find its new police chief, ultimately settling on a 25-year law enforcement veteran to fill the job.
On Monday, the city announced John Henry Mullin as the sole finalist for the police chief position after a months-long search. Mullin spent most of his career with the Sandy Springs Police Department, but also previously worked for Fulton County Police and currently leads Forsyth County's Code Compliance, Animal Control Services and Park Rangers Division.
"We looked for a combination of law enforcement experience, leadership, and strong morale, as well as the energy to stay within our community for many years," City Manager Chuck Warbington said. "Having just received State Certification for our police department in early 2022, we were seeking a candidate who could take an already strong department to the next level."
The announcement kicks off a 14-day waiting period before the Lawrenceville City Council officially votes to hire Mullin. He is expected to begin working as police chief on Dec. 16.
Mullin comes to the Lawrenceville having spent 15 years with Sandy Springs Police, where he rose to the rank of major, as well as nine years with Fulton County police. He has worked for Forsyth County since June 2021.
The police chief finalist earned his bachelor's degree in criminal justice from the John Jay College of Criminal Justice and his master's degree in public administration from Columbus State University. He graduated from the Southern Police Institute at the University of Louisville and the Senior Management Institute for Police.
But, the new chief's top priority in Lawrenceville will be dealing with the aftermath of a scandal that rocked the city's police department at the beginning of the year, involving allegations that a former captain sexually harassed a female captain. There were also allegations that the former chief told the female captain that she looked "like a Hooters girl," and that a good old boy system which seemingly turned a blind eye to harassment had existed in the department in the work place for years, dating back to the tenure of another former chief.
The scandal resulted in the early retirement of one former captain accused of harassment, the resignation of a female captain whose complaint had led to the scandal becoming public and the resignation of former Chief Tim Wallis.
The scandal helped spur changes in state law, resulting in the creation of whistleblower protections for local government employees who spoke out about sexual harassment in the workplace.
City officials said Mullin plans to spend the first several months of his tenure in Lawrenceville listening to officers in the department, as well as community members and people in the police department's command structure to get their thoughts on how the department can be improved.
"Mullin is committed to building partnerships in the community and developing a highly trained police force with little tolerance for illicit behavior," city officials said in an announcement. "Mullin believes that those wearing a badge bear a responsibility to set a behavioral example and should strive to be servant leaders within the community."
Wallis stepped down at the beginning of February. City leaders decided to take their time in searching for a permanent chief while acting Chief Myron Walker worked to settle the department and address some of the issues raised in an independent investigators look into the police department.
Ultimately, Lawrenceville received "dozens" applications for the police chief position and the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police led the search for the city, according to Lawrenceville officials.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
