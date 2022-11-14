After a year that has seen scandal and questions raised about the operation of the Lawrenceville Police Department, city leaders went outside the department to find its new police chief, ultimately settling on a 25-year law enforcement veteran to fill the job.

On Monday, the city announced John Henry Mullin as the sole finalist for the police chief position after a months-long search. Mullin spent most of his career with the Sandy Springs Police Department, but also previously worked for Fulton County Police and currently leads Forsyth County's Code Compliance, Animal Control Services and Park Rangers Division.