The city of Lawrenceville and Impact46's Summer of Impact program was recently recognized by the Georgia Municipal Association and Georgia Trend for its work to engage high school students through internships.
Lawrenceville was one of nine municipalities that were named a 2022 Visionary City during the Cities United Summit on Jan. 23. The recognition is designed to highlight cities who have programs that are positively impacting their communities through civic engagement and by collaborating with a community organization.
“The City of Lawrenceville is immensely proud of the Summer of Impact program provided through Impact46 and is honored to be named a 2022 Visionary City by our participation,” said Mayor David Still. “Lawrenceville thrives when we come together. By investing in our youth, we invest in the future of Lawrenceville.”
The Summer of Impact program was launched in 2018 as a way for the city and Impact46 to team up with local high schools to help students. The pupils serve as interns at local businesses and nearly 50 students have served as interns through the program since it was launched.
The "Love Lawrenceville Day" pipeline and recruitment event was established as part of the program in 2020 so that local high school sophomores and juniors could be introduced to local businesses and learn about key areas of local civics.
“Created to eliminate the opportunity gap, the Summer of Impact program also provides training for our next-generation workforce through paid internships,” said Jen Young, Executive Director for Impact46. “What began as a small internship to change the lives of students has grown to change our community. The Visionary City award shows how Lawrenceville pictures our growth as the county seat and I am so very proud to be a part of it as we continue to provide opportunities and impact our community."
Georgia Trend will highlight the 2022 Visionary City award winners in its February edition.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
