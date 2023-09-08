Artist Teresa Abboud paints the outline for a new mural in downtown Lawrenceville that was commissioned by the city's arts commission on Tuesday. Lawrenceville residents will help paint the mural on Sunday and Sept. 15.
Artist Teresa Abboud paints the outline for a new mural in downtown Lawrenceville that was commissioned by the city's arts commission on Tuesday. Lawrenceville residents will help paint the mural on Sunday and Sept. 15.
Artist Teresa Abboud paints the outline for a new mural in downtown Lawrenceville that was commissioned by the city's arts commission on Tuesday. Lawrenceville residents will help paint the mural on Sunday and Sept. 15.
Photo: City of Lawrenceville
Artist Teresa Abboud paints the outline for a new mural in downtown Lawrenceville that was commissioned by the city's arts commission on Tuesday. Lawrenceville residents will help paint the mural on Sunday and Sept. 15.
Photo: City of Lawrenceville
Artist Teresa Abboud designed this mural in downtown Lawrenceville that was commissioned by the city's arts commission.
Lawrenceville residents will have their first opportunity to help paint a new city mural along Jackson Street this weekend, but artist Teresa Abboud was already out some prep work this past week.
The Lawrenceville Arts Commission commissioned the community mural, on a wall on Jackson Street, where it changes to become Buford Drive, and set aside two work days this month where residents could sign up to help paint it. The first work day is Sunday and the second one is Sept. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.