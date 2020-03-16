Lawrenceville's Municipal Court will not hold any court sessions through the beginning of April to help flatten the curve of the spreading coronavirus outbreak.
The officials announced Sunday night that all court sessions scheduled between Monday and April 3 are canceled as the number of new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19 continues to climb.
Although court sessions are canceled, the Lawrenceville Municipal Court will otherwise remain open for services, and jail assignments will continue, city officials said.
"At this time, City facilities, will remain open during normal business hours," city officials announced. "Visitors to City Hall are encouraged to practice everyday personal protective measures, like avoiding contact with people who are sick, practicing coughing and sneezing etiquette, avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth and washing your hands thoroughly and regularly."
The Municipal Court sessions are not the only activities that have been canceled in Lawrenceville, however. Citizen committee and education meetings have been suspended through at least April 3 as well.
The city is taking other precautions as well to help at least slow, if not stop, the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
These steps include: increasing sanitization efforts at city-owned properties; adding more sanitization stations in city-owned facilities; putting service delivery plans in place to make sure face-to-face interaction is minimized while ensuring services can be sustained in the long-term; suspending convenience fees for making credit card payments for city services online; and encouraging residents to make payments for city services at www.lawrencevillega.org.
The city also closed the public restrooms at the Lawrenceville Lawn and Gwinnett County Historic Courthouse until at least April 3.
“This is an ever-changing situation that the City is reviewing each day. For now, City Hall will remain open and operational,” Lawrenceville Mayor David Still said. “I can assure you the entire staff at the City is responding to these uncertain times because each of us believe we have a responsibility to our citizens and businesses to govern sensibly and to provide stability and support to our community through this difficult time.”
The Georgia Department of Public Health announced two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gwinnett over the weekend, although health officials have not been releasing details about where in the county these cases are located.
Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Braselton, which is on the Hall County side of the Gwinnett-Hall county line announced late Sunday night that it is treating two patients who have COVID-19.
