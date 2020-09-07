A Lawrenceville mother and her adult son and daughter were shot by the daughter's boyfriend in Dunwoody on Sunday night, according to police.
The shooting happened at about 10:30 p.m. at the entrance to the Dunwoody Glen Apartments off Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. Danyel Sims, 46, was in an SUV with her daughter, Crystal Williams, 22, son, Malachi Williams, 18, and a juvenile child who was not identified.
Dunwoody police said Justin Deion Turner, 23, allegedly cut the SUV off and fired a gun at the vehicle.
Sims and both Malachi and Crystal Williams were shot, and the mother and daughter died from their injuries. Malachi Williams sustained non-life threatening injuries while the younger juvenile child who was in the vehicle was unharmed, Dunwoody Police said.
Sims and Malachi Williams lived in Lawrenceville while Crystal Williams lived in Dunwoody.
Turner fled the scene after the shooting but was arrested in Atlanta on Monday and charged with two counts of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.