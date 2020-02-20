Lawrenceville Mayor David Still talked about a lot of construction projects during his first-ever "fireside chat"-style State of the City Address on Wednesday. But it was a different type of construction that he stressed as being most important to him.
A theme he came back to time and again was the need to build relationships between residents, officials and businesses to create a sense community in the city.
"Building community and having a thriving community is working to have those relationships so people can truly live, work and play," Still said. "As Theresa Bailey mentioned one time, when she was talking about going to school at Hooper Renwick, she didn't know when she was at school, or at church or at home because everybody knew everybody and it was just a community, and that's what we want."
A desire to have a strong sense of community has been a key goal for Still, who grew up in Lawrenceville and whose father, Bruce Still, founded the newspaper that eventually became the Gwinnett Daily Post.
"It's really wanting to build a sense of community where the people truly live, work and play, and that's built off of relationships," Still said. "So people have to know each other. We all have get out of our own silos and get engaged. Government can't act by itself. It's got to be engaged with its community, the various cultures in the community have to work together.
"Where we grew up and how we've experienced life all is reflected in how we work with other people so we all have to get to know each other so we can figure out how to work with each other to create a really cool and vibrant city."
And, there is a lot of activity for Lawrenceville to build a sense of community around. The city launched a new area of its website this week to help residents keep track of when various projects around the city are expected to be completed.
The link can be found at www.lawrencevillega.org/453/Downtown-Construction-Updates.
And there are plenty of visible signs around Lawrenceville of the activity taking place around it. They aren't hard to find either. Just look for the orange construction barrels or the construction fences around the downtown area.
The first phase of the Southlawn mixed use development on South Clayton Street is the process of opening. Its first dining tenant, Peachtree Cafe, has already opened. Its second tenant, Jack's Tavern, which will be run by Uncle Jack's Meat House owner and former Food Network star Willie Degel, is expected to open in September.
Renovations at the Lawrenceville Lawn, including a new stage, are expected to be finished this summer.
Still also said the Hooper Renwick Preservation Committee is moving forward with plans to preserve the former Hooper Renwick School as a museum to the area's African-American community with a new Lawrenceville library branch attached. The committee will be taking fact-finding trips to see similar museums, he said.
Meanwhile, the Lawrenceville Performing Arts Center, which will essentially be an expansion of the Aurora Theatre, is expected to be finished later this year, in the winter. That is around the same time when the new college corridor, connecting downtown Lawrenceville with Georgia Gwinnett College, is expected to open.
Still said the college corridor is already attracting some new development that will be taking place around the Lawrenceville Depot area.
Slow Pour Brewing Co. opened on North Clayton Street a couple of years ago and Iron Shield Brewing is set to open at the corner of Clayton and Born streets, just south of Slow Pour this spring. Still said there are at least two other development opportunities coming to the depot area at the lower end of the college corridor.
"(There) would be an entertainment area in the depot district, which has two breweries and possibly soon to have a distillery and also a glassblowing facility," Still said. "We've got a lot of neat things planned."
Another project coming up is the Lawrence Hotel and public parking deck at the corner of East Crogan Street and Chestnut Street. The hotel is expected to open in summer 2021, but the parking deck may be open by the end of this year.
Still said there are plans for adding more downtown parking as well, beyond the new deck.
"We're looking at whether we can get the federal government to move faster where we can try to move the post office (at East Crogan Street and Buford Drive) and put in parking there and offices above that," he said. "We have several developers who want to build there.
"We're (also) looking to expand some parking on the other side of Jackson Street."
In addition to his "fireside chat," Still also presented an award to his predecessor, former Mayor Judy Jordan Johnson, whose tenure ended with her decision to retire at the end of last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.