Lawrenceville officials are urging residents who protest the death of George Floyd and other issues they see with the treatment of minorities to keep their protests peaceful as the city prepares for potential actions on Sunday and Monday.
The city posted a statement from Mayor David Still on Facebook warning against violence. Lawrenceville is the county seat and City Manager Chuck Warbington confirmed Saturday night that some groups had protested on the Lawrenceville Square. That was hours after a protest at Sugarloaf Mills in unincorporated Lawrenceville.
"The City of Lawrenceville Leadership is aware of potential events inside the city limits on Sunday and Monday, May 31 and June 1," Still said in the statement. "We understand and support the right to demonstrate, but it must be peaceful and respectful. We will not tolerate any destruction of property or any acts of violence. Therefore, the Lawrenceville Police Department will utilize all resources available to protect our city."
