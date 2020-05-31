Lawrenceville officials are urging residents who protest the death of George Floyd and other issues they see with the treatment of minorities to keep their protests peaceful as the city prepares for potential actions on Sunday and Monday.

The city posted a statement from Mayor David Still on Facebook warning against violence. Lawrenceville is the county seat and City Manager Chuck Warbington confirmed Saturday night that some groups had protested on the Lawrenceville Square. That was hours after a protest at Sugarloaf Mills in unincorporated Lawrenceville.

"The City of Lawrenceville Leadership is aware of potential events inside the city limits on Sunday and Monday, May 31 and June 1," Still said in the statement. "We understand and support the right to demonstrate, but it must be peaceful and respectful. We will not tolerate any destruction of property or any acts of violence. Therefore, the Lawrenceville Police Department will utilize all resources available to protect our city."

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

Recommended for you

Stay Informed

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.