Lawrenceville has cancelled all of the remaining large events it had planned for the rest of this year because of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic, Mayor David Still announced Sunday.
That means there will be no celebration to formally open the Lawrenceville Lawn's new amphitheater, no Christmas parade and no concerts or Halloween festivities this year.
"In June, we released our full events calendar for the remainder of 2020, including our concert series in anticipation of unveiling our newly renovated Lawrenceville Lawn," Still said in an announcement on the city's Facebook page. "Although those renovations are still on target to be complete in September, the ability to safely social distance at our concerts would be extremely tough.
"Therefore, we have made the difficult decision to cancel our large events for the remainder of the 2020 events season."
That does not mean there may not be events in Lawrenceville during the remainder of the year, however. Still said there will be smaller events held in the city for residents.
These events include drive-in movies from September through December; A "Free Comic Book Summer" event through September; a Wellness Wednesday series from September through November; a virtual version of the Family Promise Bed Race on Aug. 22; a Universal Joint Chili Cook-Off on Nov. 14; a Spotlight in the DTL series from September to December; and Yoga at the Plaza on Aug. 13, 20 and 27.
"Also look for pop-up live entertainment on the square, artists, and other surprises and unique events offered by our downtown businesses," Still said. "On behalf of the City Council, I thank you for supporting the City of Lawrenceville and look forward to seeing you at our restructured 2020 events and at future events when we are able to safely return to our regular event schedule."
Details about the events are expected to announced at lawrencevillega.org and downtownlawrencevillega.com as well as on the city's social media channels.
