Lawrenceville Police Department.jpeg

A Lawrenceville police officer interacts with kids in this undated photo. The department recently celebrated the first anniversary of its Project F.I.R.S.T. co-responder program.

 Photo: City of Lawrenceville

In its first year, the Lawrenceville Police Department's co-responder program with View Point Health handled nearly 900 crisis calls — but arrested less than a dozen people — in the city, according to numbers released by the city.

The Project F.I.R.S.T. program was launched on July 1, 2021 and concluded its first year on June 30. Officials from View Point Health team up with officers in the program to form a Community Response Team that handle calls that involve someone experiencing a mental health crisis.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

