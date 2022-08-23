In its first year, the Lawrenceville Police Department's co-responder program with View Point Health handled nearly 900 crisis calls — but arrested less than a dozen people — in the city, according to numbers released by the city.
The Project F.I.R.S.T. program was launched on July 1, 2021 and concluded its first year on June 30. Officials from View Point Health team up with officers in the program to form a Community Response Team that handle calls that involve someone experiencing a mental health crisis.
The team was called to respond to 879 incidents during its first year in operation, but only had to arrest people on eight of those calls.
“Once mental health professionals from Project F.I.R.S.T. were able to assess and direct individuals toward the services needed, crisis-related calls reduced, and in many cases, they stopped completely,” Lawrenceville Police Community Engagement Officer Jacob Baird said.
In the team's first year, it had an arrest rate of 0.9%, according to data provided by the city. By comparison, the regular patrol unit was called to 5,809 crisis calls and made 504 arrests, giving it an arrest rate of 8.6%. City officials said 76 people who otherwise would have gone to jail were diverted from incarceration because of Project F.I.R.S.T. The city estimates 452 people could have been diverted from going to jail if Project F.I.R.S.T. had been fully expanded.
During the co-responder program's first year, there were 169 crisis stabilizations, 39 people got into emergency housing, 40 people got emergency transportation, four people got emergency food and three people got into drug rehabilitation.
Lawrenceville officials said Project F.I.R.S.T. is working with View Point Health, Northside Hospital Gwinnett, Magnuson, Recovery Foundations, Across The Bridge, Uber, Greyhound, Impact46, the Lawrenceville Senior Center, Gwinnett Health and Human Services, the Veteran's Administration and the Lawrenceville Co-Op to increase the program's impact.
The city plans to add more community engagement officers and mental health professionals, as well as more case management services and ancillary services, get a place to create a F.I.R.S.T. Center and increase its hours so there can be 24-hour service.
“Our research and national statistics overwhelmingly support what we have found to be true in Lawrenceville,” said Mayor David Still. “When co-responder programs are implemented effectively, both incarcerations and recidivism are greatly reduced. These reductions free up budget dollars for key personnel, infrastructure improvements, and programs. It’s a win-win.”
The Project F.I.R.S.T. program can be found online at lville.city/Co-Responder.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
