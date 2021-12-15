When Lawrenceville Mayor David Still thinks back on his youth and growing up in the city he now leads, what comes to mind immediately is Lawrenceville’s residents.
Still recalled, for example, seeing the same people that he saw in the stores downtown during the week at church on the weekend. He recalls a community that was significantly smaller than it is now, but also a place where most residents knew each other.
“Everybody knew you for who you were,” Still said. “You couldn’t hide. You couldn’t have different personas. Everybody knew you for what you were and not who you appeared to be at work or what you appeared to be at school. They got to see the whole you.”
Today marks 200 years since Lawrenceville was incorporated as a city, coming just three years after the Georgia legislature established Gwinnett County. The county seat is believed to be the oldest city in metro Atlanta — edging out Decatur by two years.
Lawrenceville is now Gwinnett’s second largest city, with 30,629 people calling it home. The city has also continued to evolve, going from a rural town to a center for the arts and a college town.
“It’s so neat to watch the past merge with the future because when you think about it, Lawrenceville’s been doing that for 200 years,” Still said.
Celebrating the bicentennial throughout 2021
It hasn’t been easy to do much celebrating for anything amid the nearly two-year long COVID-19 pandemic, but Lawrenceville Community Relations Director Melissa Hardegree said the city strived to make the bicentennial into a year-long celebration of Lawrenceville history.
A bicentennial logo was created and bicentennial T-shirts were made. The city also launched a bicentennial podcast on its YouTube channel, and the bicentennial was worked into employee recognitions.
Officials also had commemorative coins and lapel pins created, and a “200 Together” event series — which included musical performances, art activities and yoga classes among other activities — was conducted in the spring and summer.
The actual bicentennial date will be marked with an event at the recently opened Lawrenceville Arts Center. The event will include a reception as well as 30-minute bicentennial presentation and a special performance of the Aurora Theatre’s Christmas Canteen show.
The bicentennial presentation part of the celebration is expected to include speeches from various Lawrenceville residents about different aspects of the city’s history.
It will also include the longest lasting piece of the bicentennial’s legacy: the unveiling of a 100-year time capsule that will be buried with plans set for it to not be opened until the city’s tricentennial in 2121. Its contents will include printed copies of available photos of Lawrenceville’s mayors as well as a USB drive with those photos on them; letters from Lawrenceville Elementary School first-graders detailing what it is like to be a first-grader in 2021; and donated items from city departments and businesses.
Hardegree said residents who would like to donate items for inclusion in the time capsule can contact her office at 678-407-6651.
200 years of history to highlight
The city’s name and even the names of three street on the Lawrenceville Square — Perry, Pike and Crogan streets — illustrate the fact that the city was incorporated just a few years after the War of 1812. The city was named for U.S. Navy Capt. James Lawrenceville, who reputedly uttered the phrase “Don’t give up the ship,” now a motto of the Navy, as he was dying during a battle.
Perry, Pike and Crogan streets were named for War of 1812 heroes as well.
As the seat of Gwinnett County government, Lawrenceville been home to the county’s courthouse throughout its history. The Gwinnett County Historic Courthouse — whose clock tower is at the center of the city seal — was built in the middle of the Lawrenceville Square in 1885, after the previous courthouse burned down a few years earlier.
The historic courthouse did not sport its clock tower at first, however. That was not added until a renovation was done in 1908.
Over the years, it was home to countless trials, but court functions moved from the historic courthouse, and the Lawrenceville Square, when the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center opened in 1988.
But, in addition to the Historic Courthouse, Lawrenceville has other historic sites that still exist. Two education-related facilities that had stood the test of time are the Lawrenceville Female Seminary on South Perry Street and the old Hooper-Renwick School building on Neal Boulevard.
The female seminary is now a county museum, event space and part of a historic park.
Meanwhile, Hooper-Renwick has deep significance in the history of Gwinnett County’s African-American community. It was once the school all Black students enrolled in Gwinnett County Public Schools attended prior to desegregation in the 1960s. The Hooper-Renwick building was built on three acres that an African-American family, the Renwicks, donated for the school in the late 1940s.
“That became the hub for the African-American community in Gwinnett County,” said Joyce Moore, a 1966 graduate of Hooper-Renwick and vice-chairwoman of the Hooper-Renwick Preservation Committee. “Of course, we had the churches which came first and the churches were the first schools for African-Americans in Gwinnett County and then the church schools closed and the children were bused to Lawrenceville, to Hooper-Renwick.”
Theresa Bailey, who is the chairwoman of the committee and attended Hooper-Renwick until she was in the fifth-grade and desegregation occurred, said the school produced several leaders in the community.
“(Hooper-Renwick) graduated doctors, judges, teachers, pastors, prominent leaders in our community, secret service men and women (and) police officers,” she said.
The Hooper-Renwick building has had multiple lives. GCPS continued to use it as a school facility, albeit an integrated one, for decades after desegregation occurred.
A public outcry saved the school from demolition after the city took ownership of the building a few years ago with plans to make the site green space for the Southlawn development. The city is now working with the Hooper-Renwick Preservation Committee and Gwinnett County to convert the original 12-classroom portion of the school building into a new library branch and museum to the school’s history.
It will be the first themed library in the southeast, according to Bailey.
In a way, Hooper-Renwick’s multiple lives, even after desegregation, is physical representation of the spirit of the African-American community in Gwinnett County that built the school. It has persevered while much of the African-American neighborhood that once surrounded it has been lost to multiple rounds of redevelopment.
“It was indicative of the resilient spirit and mindset of the African-American community,” Bailey said. “We were a people disposed and displaced by governmental means ... This project gives us a chance to reclaim our dignity.”
The efforts to turn Hooper-Renwick building into an African-American-themed school and museum are currently in the design phase, Bailey and Moore said.
More modern additions to Lawrenceville’s education-related history included the opening of Gwinnett Technical College, albeit technically just outside the city limits, in 1984 and the opening of Georgia Gwinnett College in 2005. GGC’s opening in particular has led to a push to make Lawrenceville more of a college town, resulting in the opening of the new college corridor — officially called the Collins Hill Extension — earlier this year.
To Still, however, the presence of two colleges in Lawrenceville — or more specifically their students — represent something more important to the city: its future.
“Your children, that’s the legacy of leaders,” the mayor said. “Everytime I get to talk to a group of high school students or college kids, I ask them, ‘So which one of you is going to be mayor of Lawrenceville? When are you going to take this spot?’
“The legacy we leave behind is not the buildings. It’s the individuals. It’s the people.”
