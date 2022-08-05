A 9-1-1 call about a reported suicide led to Gwinnett police arresting a Lawrenceville man and charging him with allegedly murdering his wife.
Police were called to the couple's home on the 100 block of Bethesda Church Road at 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday on a report from Glenroy Roberts, 51, that he and his 45-year-old wife, Claudia, had gotten into an argument. Roberts told police that his wife then shot herself.
Officers initially found one gunshot wound to the wife's head, but investigators later discovered she had been shot multiple times. That discovery in turn led police to charge her husband with felony murder and aggravated assault.
"Gwinnett Homicide Unit, the Crime Scene Unit, and the Medical Examiner responded to the scene to investigate," Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said. "During the investigation, it was determined that Claudia had more than one gunshot wound, and multiple shell casings were found in near her body."
