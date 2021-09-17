Gwinnett County deputies and Snellville police arrested a Lawrenceville man wanted in connection with a kidnapping case earlier this week.
The Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of Derrick Dijon White, who was taken into custody and booked into the county jail on Tuesday. White was wanted on kidnapping and home invasion charges from an incident that occurred in April, and was located at a gas station in Snellville. He was taken into custody without incident, but deputies with the Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit found he was carrying an unspecified weapon at the time of his arrest.
The discovery of the weapon prompted deputies to take out an additional warrant for a possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charge. He is being held in the county jail without bond.
Jail records show White has been arrested and booked in to the Gwinnett County Jail on several occasions since 2009, on a long list of charges including participating in gang activity, armed robbery, terroristic threats and acts, aggravated assault, theft by receiving, possession of a gun during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
