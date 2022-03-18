A Lawrenceville man has plead guilty in federal court to a charge of possessing a firearm while being a convicted felon in a case that stems from a traffic call in Toccoa.
The case against Henry Jonathan Saravia, 35, came to the federal courts through the Department of Justice's Project Safe Neighborhoods in the Northern District of Georgia. The idea behind the program is to prosecute "those individuals who most significantly drive violence in our communities."
The case against Saravia was investigated by the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
“Firearms in the hands of convicted felons pose a danger to all communities,” said ATF Assistant Special Agent in Charge Beau Kolodka. “We are pleased that we were able to work with our partners at the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office to remove Saravia from the streets of our community and put him in Federal prison.”
Saravia was driving in Toccoa on May 2, 2021, but feel asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle at some point, according to the department of justice. The Stephens County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about his vehicle blocking traffic and deputies went to investigate. They not only found that Saravia was asleep at the wheel, but his vehicle was also still in drive. After deputies got Saravia's vehicle stopped, they found a firearm in his waistband as they removed him from the vehicle.
That proved to be a problem for Saravia because he had previously been convicted of vehicular homicide, aggravated assault and possession of Methamphetamine., all of which were felonies.
“Preventing felons from possessing firearms, especially individuals like Saravia with a prior history of violence, is a priority for our office,” said U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine. “Our federal and local partnership and collaboration plays a critical role in making our streets safer by preventing future acts of violence by this type of defendant.”
Stephens County Sheriff Randy Shirley added, “This case is an example of how effective joint collaboration between local, state, and Federal government can be and in doing so come together to get a dangerous and violent offender off of our streets.”
Savaria has not yet been sentenced for possessing the firearm.
