Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Fleming, a marine science technician from Lawrenceville, has been honored as the USO Coast Guardsman of the Year for his heroics in helping rescue two men after their fishing boat capsized.
Coast Guard officials said Fleming, who serves in the U.S. Coast Guard’s Sector New York, was conducting on-water booming operations off the coast of Georgia when a report of a capsized recreational fishing vessel came over the radio.
He quickly directed his workboat to respond to assist in the recovery of two mariners from the overturned vessel, Coast Guard officials said. Upon arriving on the scene, Fleming pulled the mariners from the water, one of whom was unconscious. Fleming successfully performed CPR and resuscitated the unconscious man.
While en route to Station Brunswick, Fleming noticed that the other man was exhibiting signs of hypothermia and shock. Fleming quickly removed the man's soaked outer clothing and wrapped him in his own jacket to retain body heat while transiting to the station.
That leadership and extraordinary ability to make quick decisions during critical situations resulted in two people recovered, including one life saved.
"Demonstrating remarkable devotion to duty at the height of COVID-19, Fleming also led the efforts to establish protocols for Sector New York’s remote facility inspection program," the Coast Guard said in a statement. "He safeguarded branch personnel from exposure to the virus and planned operations to ensure the 200 facilities within the area of responsibility remained compliant."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.