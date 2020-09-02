hwyyy.jpg

Gwinnett police a 63-year-old Lawrenceville was killed Tuesday night as he tried to cross Grayson Highway at Maranantha Trail.

 Photo: Gwinnett County Police

A 63-year-old Lawrenceville man died Tuesday night as he tried to cross Grayson Highway at Maranantha Trail, according to Gwinnett County Police.

Douglas Johnson tried to cross the street outside of the crosswalk at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday when he was hit by a vehicle that police said was driven by Lawrenceville resident Chareis Daniels.

Police said Johnson had been under the influence of alcohol when he tried to cross the street. Daniels stayed at the scene of the accident and has not been charged with any crime.

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services also responded to the accident, police said.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.