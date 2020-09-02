A 63-year-old Lawrenceville man died Tuesday night as he tried to cross Grayson Highway at Maranantha Trail, according to Gwinnett County Police.
Douglas Johnson tried to cross the street outside of the crosswalk at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday when he was hit by a vehicle that police said was driven by Lawrenceville resident Chareis Daniels.
Police said Johnson had been under the influence of alcohol when he tried to cross the street. Daniels stayed at the scene of the accident and has not been charged with any crime.
Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services also responded to the accident, police said.
