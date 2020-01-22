A police report shows that a Lawrenceville man was the driver who allegedly caused an accident that caused potentially career-ending injuries to an Atlanta Hawks player and also involved a Sugar Hill woman in Brookhaven earlier this month.
Wesley Kernel Olson, 54, was cited for failure to yield while turning left and DUI less safe for the Jan. 15 accident. The Brookhaven police report shows Olson allegedly turned left from North Druid Hills onto Buford Highway, and crossed into the path of Hawks forward Chandler Parsons and Sugar Hill resident Lauren Benincasa.
"Due to observing the accident occur and the testimonies that were given by Drivers 2 and 3, Driver 1 was found at fault for the accident," Brookhaven Officer D. Patton, who witnessed the accident, wrote in the accident report.
Attorneys for Parsons revealed on Monday that the injuries that he sustained in the accident were permanent and potentially career-ending. They said he "suffered multiple severe and permanent injuries including a traumatic brain injury, disc herniation and a torn labrum."
Although Olson was cited for allegedly causing the accident, Brookhaven police said he was not arrested at the scene because of injuries he sustained in the crash.
"Because he required medical attention, he was released into the care of an area hospital in lieu of a custodial arrest at that time," Sgt. David Snively said.
Snively said he does not expect that Olson will be arrested after he is released from the hospital. It was not immediately clear if Olson was still at Atlanta Medical Center, or if he had been released.
"He was released on the citation and summons instead of custodial or 'traditional' arrest," Snively said. "This is a common option available to our officers when the arrested person is in need of prolonged medical treatment."
The report shows Parsons and Benincasa were each driving westbound on North Druid Hills when Olson turned into their path, causing them both to hit his car.
Patton wrote in his report that he found Olson unconscious at the wheel of his Honda Accord with "a large knot on his forehead that was bleeding."
Olson was transported to Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center to be treated for his injuries, but regained consciousness just before the ambulance took him away. Patton said he spoke with Olson briefly before he was taken to the hospital.
"He was only able to answer one question coherently," Patton wrote in his report. "Driver 1 advised he had drunk an alcoholic beverage on today's date.
"A 7-Up bottle filled with an alcoholic beverage was found in the driver seat. Driver 1 smelled heavily of an alcoholic beverage that was emitting off his person and breath. Driver 1 eyes also appeared to be very glossy. I later went and obtained a search warrant for blood."
Gwinnett jail records show this is not the first time Olson has been accused of driving under the influence. He was arrested on a DUI charge in Gwinnett in 2002, according to the jail records.
Patton said Parsons told responders that he had injuries to his back, neck and head, but declined to be taken to the hospital for treatment.
Benincasa told officers she was sore from the accident, but also declined to be taken to the hospital.
