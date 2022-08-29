State officials have filed charges against a Lawrenceville man for allegedly filing fraudulent property loss claims that items purchased from Apple Inc. and Micro Center.
Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said Kyle Marler, 31, filed the property loss claim with Homesite Insurance on Sept. 9, 2021, and then made personal property changes to his claim two days later in an attempt to get the insurance company to pay out $6,298. The problem was that records from Apple and Micro Center showed Marler did not own the items listed in the claim, according to state officials.
“During the course of our investigation, we determined the receipts submitted by Mr. Marler did not originate with the companies they represented, included items he did not purchase, and listed items altered to misrepresent higher valued items,” King said. “By using these forged receipts to misrepresent ownership and further the property loss claim, Mr. Marler is being charged with knowingly and willfully committing insurance fraud and forgery.”
Marler faces two counts each of insurance fraud and forgery. Warrants for his arrest were taken out last Wednesday, but he had not yet been taken into custody as of Monday.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
