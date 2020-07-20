A Lawrenceville man is facing charges of homicide by vehicle in the first degree after state police officials said he ran into and killed a Franklin County deputy who was responding to an accident on Interstate 85.
The Georgia State Patrol said Abdulhafiz Tawfik Abdullahi, 21, is accused of hitting Franklin County sheriff’s Deputy William Garner on Sunday while Garner was trying to help a family that had been involved in a single-vehicle crash.
That initial crash happened near mile marker 164, the Georgia State Patrol said. Garner, 53, arrived at the scene around 7:15 p.m., the Franklin County Sheriff's office said.
Lt. Stephanie Stallings of the Georgia State Patrol said Abdullahi was driving south on I-85 and lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a median before hitting Garner.
Garner was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. Abdullahi was not injured in the crash.
According to the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council, Garner previously worked for various other Georgia law enforcement agencies, including the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office and Pendergrass, Braselton, Duluth, Norcross and Jefferson police departments.
