The Walton County Sheriff's Office arrested 30-year-old William Long, of Lawrenceville, Monday on charges of aggravated assault, trafficking an illegal substance, obstruction and interference with government property after authorities said he tried to run over a deputy.
Deputies pinned his Ford Mustang convertible with their patrol cars in the parking lot of a Loganville Kroger around 4 p.m. Monday. He was apprehended after making multiple attempts to flee the scene.
The deputies recovered 4.5 ounces of meth and $16,570 cash from the Mustang, as well as inside a fanny pack Long had on him at the time of the incident, according to the sheriff's office.
A deputy said in the incident report that, earlier that day, authorities received information Long would be in the area of the Kroger gas pumps in possession of illegal narcotics.
Once Long arrived at the scene, authorities approached his vehicle with their lights on and positioned their patrol cars to prevent him from escaping. However, Long accelerated and hit one of the patrol cars.
Long continued to accelerate before coming to a final stop, the incident report said. Long then got out of the car and began to flee on foot as one of the deputies warned him that he would release K-9 Zoso if Long didn't stop.
The deputy refrained from releasing the K-9, however, due to heavy vehicle and foot traffic in the area at the time. Meanwhile, according to the incident report, another deputy tripped Long, causing him to stumble to the ground.
That's when several deputies tried to secure Long in handcuffs, but were unable to do so until they tased him. Again, Long tried to flee on foot while handcuffed.
"The amount of strength Mr. Long possessed caught me by surprise, as the four deputies attempting to arrest him are all in good physical conditioning," a deputy said in the incident report.
Finally, a deputy tackled Long, gaining control of him, and he was placed inside a patrol car and treated by EMS for his exposure to the taser. Long was transported to a nearby hospital for a precautionary evaluation.
"(Monday), a male subject was arrested and charged with trafficking of an illegal substance and also aggravated assault due to his determination to escape even if it meant running over a deputy," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.
"Remember, we might be a rural county, but have committed and very well-trained deputies. Also, thanks to LPD for their assistance. And by the way, he was wearing a mask for his health."
Long is being held without bond in the Walton County jail.
