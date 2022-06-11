A Lawrenceville man has been arrested for pointing a laser at a police helicopter while it was conducting training exercises.
Nedzad Mehic, 30, faces a Pointing a Laser at an Aircraft charge after he pointed the green laser at the helicopter while it was flying in the Cedars Road area in Lawrenceville. The Gwinnett police department's air unit had been participating in training exercises with the police department's SWAT unit at the Gwinnett Police Training Center at the time when the laser was shown into the cockpit of the helicopter.
"Pointing a laser at an aircraft is extremely dangerous because it can hinder the pilot’s ability to handle the aircraft as well as interfering with onboard equipment," Sgt. J.R. Richter said. "This activity is illegal due to the potential harm it can do to the pilots, the aircraft, and the general public."
The helicopter's crew was able to pinpoint where the laser was coming from and then directed officer to that location, eventually leading to Mehic's arrest and booking into the Gwinnett County jail. The case is being turned over to the FBI's Atlanta office as well as the FAA for any follow up investigation.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.