The Lawrenceville City Council is expected to meet next week to make a city a major decision concerning the city's water distribution system.
The city's leaders are going to decide whether to sell the system to Gwinnett County.
City officials said they are looking at selling the system because of its age. Their options were to raise rates to maintain it or sell it to the county, according to an announcement from the city.
"The city of Lawrenceville’s decision is based on the customers’ best interest being served through the long-term benefit of Gwinnett County’s management of the water system," officials said in an announcement. "Gwinnett’s nationally acclaimed Department of Water Resources has a long history of proactively managing water infrastructure with an extensive and well-funded preventative maintenance program.
"Due to the age of system, the City Council had been contemplating a significant water rate increase for residential customers over the next several years in order to complete system upgrades."
Lawrenceville water customers could see their bills go up, or decrease, depending on the type of service they had once the sale is completed. Residential customers are expected to see an increase in their monthly bill, but commercial customers are expected to see their monthly bill decrease.
The city will provide a one-time bill credit to water customers to cover the first year of increases in their bills.
Eighty percent of the water that Lawrenceville water customers get is purchased by the city from the county. City officials said the county will get the municipal water system's water mains, valves, hydrants and meters with billing systems, customer water usage data, easements and GIS data also transferred to the county.
Lawrenceville will retain ownership of its wells, storage tanks and water treatment plants, however.
"In exchange for the distribution system, Gwinnett County will pay the city of Lawrenceville a one-time payment of $400,000 and guarantee a minimum of $13.3 (million) in repairs, replacements, rehabilitation and upgrades to the system over the next 10 years," city officials said in their announcement. "In addition, the county will provide two properties on Ezzard Street to the city."
The City Council will vote on the sale during a special called meeting at 11 a.m. on Monday and the Gwinnett County Water and Sewage Authority is expected to take up the proposal on the same day. The county commission is expected to vote on the proposal at its 2 p.m. business meeting on Tuesday.
If all of the parties agree to the sale, the system is expected to be transferred to the county in early December. Lawrenceville residents are expected to receive details within the next few weeks about how the transfer will take place if the sale is approved.
Residents can find information about the city's water department at www.lawrencevilleutilities.com/35/Water-Resources.
