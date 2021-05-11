This week Lawrenceville officials are set to discuss a proposed agreement between the Lawrenceville Police Department and View Point Health to provide behavioral health services during mental health crises.
The memorandum of understanding stipulates that full-time licensed behavioral health clinicians from View Point Health will be assigned to the police department and accompany officers as they respond to 9-1-1 calls about mental health issues. These clinicians will also work with people the police were called in to handle to ensure they get mental health resources.
Lawrenceville is calling the partnership Project F.I.R.S.T. — the acronym means "For Intensive Response and Supportive Transitions" — and said the clinicians will be called "FIRST Clinicians."
“Our Command Staff has spent a significant amount of time researching this program and strongly recommend a Police-Mental Health Collaboration with View Point Health Community CARE,” Lawrenceville Police Chief Tim Wallis said. “By providing continuous specialized support to our law enforcement officers through a partnership of this kind, Lawrenceville will become an even better place to live, work and play.”
The Lawrenceville City Council is set to take up the proposed agreement during its meeting on Wednesday. If the agreement is approved, the expectation is that the partnership will go into effect July 1.
The clinicians will conduct a behavioral health evaluation on people who police officers or the Lawrenceville 9-1-1 Communications Center personnel identify as needing help. These include people with behavioral or emotional challenges or drug dependency issues. The clinicians will also provide crisis intervention services to those people.
The goal, according to city officials, is to ensure people experiencing a mental health crises get the help they need by providing access to a Mobile Crisis Response Team and Case Management Team to people in need of mental health services. It is also intended to ultimately reduce the need for police officers to respond to mental health-related incidents.
“Lawrenceville is the county seat and the central location of multiple facets of healthcare and government entities that play an important role in our mental health crisis response for the entire county,” Lawrenceville Mayor David Still said. “If the county jail, medical facilities and treatment facilities in Lawrenceville are unable to assist an individual in a mental health crisis, we want to provide our police department with every resource available to aid in their response. That is what we are called to do as community leaders.”
Lawrenceville officials have not ruled out the possibility that, rather than placing it on the agenda for the City Council's May 24 meeting, the council members could opt to table a decision on the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.