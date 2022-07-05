David S. Lipscomb of the Law Office of David S. Lipscomb in Lawrenceville was honored with the 2022 Distinguished Service Award, presented by the State Bar of Georgia during its annual meeting on June 4.
Lipscomb was honored for his 46 years of service in the legal profession, which includes 29 years as a member of the Board of Governors of the State Bar of Georgia, representing the Gwinnett Judicial Circuit, and 23 years as a member of the State Bar’s Executive Committee.
Lipscomb is a graduate of Georgia State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science. He attended Emory University School of Law and earned his law degree from the Woodrow Wilson College of Law. He was admitted to the State Bar of Georgia in 1976.
Lipscomb served as president of the Gwinnett County Bar Association in 1986-87, was appointed as a special master by the Gwinnett Judicial Circuit Superior Court and the Supreme Court of Georgia, serves as a special assistant attorney general and since 1989 has chaired the Gwinnett County Indigent Defense Governing Committee.
“David Lipscomb distinguished himself as an attorney in multiple areas of law practice, as well as through his longstanding leadership and countless hours of service to the legal profession,” said Elizabeth L. Fite, the 2021-22 president of the State Bar of Georgia, in making the presentation. “The legal community in our state owes considerable appreciation to David for his exemplary commitment, integrity and leadership in service to the legal profession, the justice system and the state of Georgia.”
The Distinguished Service Award is the highest accolade bestowed on an individual member of the State Bar of Georgia. The honor recognizes “conspicuous service to the cause of jurisprudence and to the advancement of the legal profession in the state of Georgia.”
