School Zone Camera Photo.png

Lawrenceville will launch a new School Zone Speed Camera Program at six schools in the city in August.

 Photo: City of Lawrenceville

Lawrenceville drivers who decide to drive too fast in school zones in the city are going find themselves caught on camera if they don't slow down.

The city announced that the Lawrenceville Police Department will begin a School Zone Speed Camera Program at six schools in the city in August. The Lawrenceville City Council approved the program last December. It will include a 30-day warning period, beginning on Wednesday, while city officials urge drivers to slow down. New signage and flashing digital speed signs will be installed near the schools to warn drivers that they are approaching a school zone.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

