Lawrenceville drivers who decide to drive too fast in school zones in the city are going find themselves caught on camera if they don't slow down.
The city announced that the Lawrenceville Police Department will begin a School Zone Speed Camera Program at six schools in the city in August. The Lawrenceville City Council approved the program last December. It will include a 30-day warning period, beginning on Wednesday, while city officials urge drivers to slow down. New signage and flashing digital speed signs will be installed near the schools to warn drivers that they are approaching a school zone.
The cameras will in place in the school zones for Benefield Elementary School, Central Gwinnett High School, Discovery High School, Lawrenceville Elementary School, Oakland Meadow School and Winn Holt Elementary School. The automated camera system will be in operation for one hour before to one hour after school begins in the morning as well as one hour before to one hour after school ends in the afternoon.
“Our research has shown positive results and reception in other communities across the state, as much as a 75% overall reduction of speeding in school zones,” City Manager Chuck Warbington said. “Utilizing speed cameras also allows police officers to be more productive in other areas of the city, while still enforcing the law for the safety of our children and educators.”
Lawrenceville is the latest Gwinnett city to implement a speed detection camera system in school zones. Norcross, Duluth, Snellville and Lilburn have similar systems in place. The system in Lawrenceville will not be in operation on weekends, on holidays or during summer break, according to city officials.
Drivers who are traveling at least 11 miles over the speed limit in the school zone will receive a citation for speeding. That means a driver who is traveling at least 36 mph, when the flashing sign tells them to drive 25 mph, will get a ticket. If the lights are not flashing and the speed limit is 35 mph, a driver could then receive a ticket for driving at least 46 mph.
Once the warning period ends on Sept. 5, drivers will be fined $75, plus a $25 processing fee, for the first offense and $100, plus a $25 processing fee, for each subsequent citation.
"Unpaid violations are handled through the Department of Revenue by prohibiting the renewal of a car tag or sale of the vehicle, rather than a bench warrant," city officials said.
Lawrenceville conducted a speed study in August 2020 and found issues with vehicles traveling more than 10 mph over the posted speed limits in several school zones. The worst conditions were reported to be at Central Gwinnett High School on West Crogan Street. City officials said 95% of morning drivers and 95% of afternoon drivers were traveling past the high school at speeds which were more than 10 mph over the posted speed limit.
At nearby Lawrenceville Elementary School, the study found 74% of morning drivers and 89% of afternoon drivers were traveling more than 10 mph over the speed limit past the school on Gwinnett Drive.
The city did release statistics for some of the other schools in the city as well.
The study measured traffic on two streets by Benefield Elementary School, Old Norcross Road and Riverside Drive. The results showed 21% of morning drivers and 82% of afternoon drivers on the Old Norcross side and 46% of morning drivers and 64% of afternoon drivers on the Riverside side of the school were driving in excess of 10 mph over the posted speed limit.
And, at Winn Holt Elementary School on Old Snellville Highway, 54% of morning drivers and 58% of afternoon drivers were traveling more than 10 mph over the posted speed limit as they drove past the school.
The city did not provide statistics for Discovery High School or Oakland Meadow School.
"The Lawrenceville Police Department and the city of Lawrenceville are committed to safeguarding our children, parents, educators, and motorists with this innovative initiative," city officials said. "Please drive safely in our school zones and in our community."
Residents who have questions about the School Zone Speed Camera Program are urged to visit lville.city/speed-cameras or follow the city's and the police department's social media pages.
