Lawrenceville officials have launched a new window into the city's finances for residents to look through.
The city launched the Open Checkbook website, which is available through the city's main website, this past week. The feature allows residents to go online and see budget numbers from the current fiscal year's budget, as well as budgets dating back to 2019. Open Checkbook will be updated weekly to incorporate the most recent expenses and revenues.
“The City of Lawrenceville is delighted to offer a sophisticated level of financial transparency to our citizens,” Lawrenceville Mayor David Still said. “We are one of only five communities in the state of Georgia offering this particular type of digital transparency product.”
The Open Checkbook feature was created by Socrata. Residents can view interactive charts, graphs and tables and see the financial information for capital projects, operating, vendor-related and payroll expenditures, according to city officials. The most recent Budget Report and Annual Comprehensive Financial Reports will also be available in digital form on the site.
Residents who want to check out Open Checkbook website can visit www.lawrencevillega.org and click on the "Financial Transparency" button to access the information.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.