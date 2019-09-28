A Suwanee man and a Lawrenceville laboratory are tied up in a complex and widespread health care fraud case involving fraudulent cancer gene tests, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Thirty-five individuals have been charged in what federal officials are calling one of the largest health care fraud schemes ever charged. About $2.1 billion in claims were filed with Medicare for the fraudulent cancer gene tests for elderly people, according to the justice department.
The people charged include 10 medical professionals — nine of whom are doctors. the charges are spread across federal courts in the Southern District of Florida, Middle District of Florida, Southern District of Georgia, Eastern District of Louisiana and Middle District of Louisiana.
Among those charged was Suwanee resident Khalid Satary, 47, the owner of Clio Laboratories, which is located in the Gwinnett Progress Center on Hurricane Shoals Road.
“These defendants allegedly duped Medicare beneficiaries into signing up for unnecessary genetic tests, costing Medicare billions of dollars,” said Assistant Attorney General Brian A. Benczkowski of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division in a statement.
“Together with our law enforcement partners, the Department will continue to protect the public fisc and prosecute those who steal our taxpayer dollars.”
A federal Medicare Fraud Strike Force made up of the Department of Justice's Criminal Division, U.S. Attorney’s Offices, the FBI, the DEA and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Inspector General worked on the charges, which were filed this week.
Clio Laboratories in Lawrenceville is tied to a case out of Miami involving Loxahatchee, Fla.-based telemedicine company Lotus Health LLC, according to the justice department. Satary, however, has been charged in the Eastern District of Louisiana.
Agents from the FBI and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services went to Clio Laboratories Friday, reportedly to serve search warrants.
In the case against Lotus Health, Clio Laboratory is accused of allegedly submitting false and fraudulent claims to Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans for fake cancer genomic tests that federal officials said were neither medically necessary or eligible for reimbursement by Medicare. Labs in Atlanta and Pennsylvania were accused of similar actions in the Lotus Health case.
"(Lotus Health LLC owner Richard Garipoli) and others allegedly concealed the submission of these false and fraudulent claims to Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans, and diverted fraud proceeds for their personal use and benefit, the use and benefit of others and to further the fraud."
Three labs owned by Satary — Performance Laboratories in Oklahoma, Lazarus Services in Louisiana and Clio Laboratories — are accused of collectively billing Medicare for more than $547 million for tests.
He was allegedly involved in a scheme to solicit cancer genetic tests from Medicare beneficiaries through health fairs and telemarketing. Investigators said telemedicine doctors who often did not engage in treatment of the patients or even talk to them then approved the tests.
"Satary, the owner of several labs in Georgia, Oklahoma and Louisiana, and his co-conspirators, through companies they controlled, then paid the telemarketers illegal kickbacks and bribes in exchange for the doctor’s orders and medically unnecessary tests," federal investigators said.