In the wake of nationwide protests over racism and excessive police force, a small group of caravaners walked 2.5 miles in Lawreneceville Friday morning to celebrate Juneteenth, symbolizing the two and a half years it took for the last enslaved African Americans in Texas to learn that they were free.
Friday marked the 155th anniversary of the little-known holiday. But its level of recognition is starting to change, with many people calling for it be declared a national holiday.
The event was presented by the Gwinnett County United Ebony Society in partnership with VIPSOCIO, a black-owned ticketing business in Dacula, in support of 93-year-old Opal Lee's walk to Washington D.C.
Lee, of Texas, started a walking campaign all across the nation four years ago to bring attention and awareness to the need for a national day of observance for Juneteenth. VIPSOCIO owner Innocent Wamey said he met Lee in Dallas and that was what inspired him to help plan the celebration in Lawrenceville.
"We wanted to ensure we continued to celebrate Juneteenth despite COVID-19 [with a motorcade]," United Ebony Society President Marlene Taylor-Crawford said, adding that the society celebrates the holiday each year with a festival at Rhodes Jordan Park. "... We wanted to still bring the community together so everyone can safely join the caravan."
Most people drove their cars, decorated with signs and messages, but a group of about six people walked the 2.5 miles down Lawrenceville Highway to Rhodes Jordan Park. As they walked, several drivers who passed by honked their horns and raised their fists out of their car windows in solidarity.
"For the walkers, we did it!" Jasper Watkins, a member of the United Ebony Society, said. "The support and the love we had for those 2.5 miles was evident. People understand — they know. ... Everybody out here is trying to do something productive for Gwinnett County."
Watkins said it was a little disheartening that in a county of almost 1 million people, with almost 400,000 people of color, only about 50 people showed up to the celebration in Lawrenceville. However, he said, "it had to start somewhere and it started with us."
At Rhodes Jordan Park, the caravan read "Lift Every Voice and Sing" to pay homage to their African American ancestors and also held a minute-long moment of silence.
Two girls, ages 3 and 5, spoke about their understanding of Juneteenth. Laura Rahmaad, a member of the United Ebony Society, said she thought one of the great things about the celebration was that it was creating awareness about Juneteenth so that their children and their children's children know about it.
"I never knew about Juneteenth until I came to the South," a caravaner at Rhodes Jordan Park said. "It was about three years ago. So in my adult years I'm just learning about the fact that this day should be celebrated, and that should not be the case.
"Now, we recognize that Juneteenth is showing what has happened in our past. ... And that's what's been happening to us as a people, as a culture. Justice has been delayed in many ways, but we want to make sure that justice will not be denied, which means we have to continue doing what we're doing now by raising our voices, challenging and demanding change."
