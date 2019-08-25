The Lawrenceville Housing Authority and Gwinnett Housing Corporation is asking for the community's help to plant some roots in its new housing development in Lawrenceville.
The authority is working with the city on the creation of Thompson Square, which will house residents who will be relocated from existing Lawrenceville Housing Authority homes that are more than half a century old. The old homes are slated to be torn down to make room for the city's SouthLawn development.
Part of the plans for Thompson Square include green space for its residents to enjoy, authority officials said in a letter to supporters.
"To meet our goal we partnered with Trees Atlanta, a nationally recognized non-profit citizens' group that protects and improves Atlanta's urban forestry by planting, conserving, and educating," the authority said in the letter.
"With their help, we'll be planting 80 native shade trees and 1500 shrubs at Thompson Square."
The authority is looking for volunteers to help with plantings from 9 a.m. until noon Oct. 5, 12 and 26. Anyone interested in registering can send an email to Trees Atlanta's Susan Cunningham at susan@treesatlanta.org.
They can also visit sforce.co/2TZdlKy to sign up for the Oct. 5 slot, sforce.co/2NzRFmW to sign up for the Oct. 12 slot or sforce.co/2L6mXz5 to sign up for the Oct. 26 slot.
"Expert tree planters from Trees Atlanta will teach volunteers how to correctly plant trees and shrubs and we will provide all of the necessary tools," authority officials said in their letter.
"Volunteers just need to dress for getting dirty and bring drinking water in reusable containers."