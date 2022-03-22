The Lawrenceville Housing Authority got a big check, both literally and figuratively, from U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux on Monday to help cover the cost of rehabilitating 66 affordable housing units located near the Lawrenceville Train Depot.
Bourdeaux, D-Ga., presented an oversized check for $150,000 to Lawrenceville Housing Authority on Monday. That symbolic check represents the funding that was included in the federal appropriations bill for the authority.
The bill was signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 15.
"It's just one piece of the puzzle as we really work towards making sure that all of our residents to housing that they can afford," Bourdeaux said. "You've seen some of the reports lately. The Atlanta metro area, more than almost any other metro area in the country, is seeing extraordinary jumps in home prices, rental prices (and) things like that.
"So, this is also part of an ongoing effort to make sure that we have affordable housing."
The funding helped the Lawrenceville Housing Authority exceed its goal of raising at least $1 million to renovate aging affordable housing units on Memorial Court. In all, the authority was able to raise $1.3 million to pay for the renovations.
Lawrenceville Housing Authority Executive Director Lejla Prljaca said the federal funding will be used for exterior renovations, such as fencing, shutter, siding and painting improvements for the units.
"Preservation of existing affordable housing is crucial to our county's vitality," Prljaca said. "Preserving affordable housing is more cost effective and easier than new construction."
The Lawrenceville Housing Authority has undertaken several affordable and public housing projects in recent years to help residents who are struggling to afford housing in Gwinnett County.
These projects have included the construction and opening of Thompson Square, which replaced decades-old low-income housing units that Prljaca said had become "functionally obsolete" as well as an upcoming 140-unit affordable housing project for senior citizens and the planned rehabilitation project that the federal funding announced on Monday will pay for.
"Thank you all for recognizing affordable housing is a foundation for healthy communities," Prljaca told officials who gathered for the announcement on Monday. "Lawrenceville Housing Authority and our nonprofit, Gwinnett Housing Corporation's, mission to provide affordable housing for low-income families.
"We currently have 296 affordable rental units under construction and we're building 60 single-family homes for first-time homebuyers who are being priced out of the market."
There has been an increasing interest in looking at the affordability of housing in Gwinnett County in recent years.
Prljaca said the average apartment rent in Gwinnett County went from $828 in 2000 to $1,523 in 2021.
HomeFirst Gwinnett Executive Director Matt Elder said five-year U.S. Census data released in 2020 showed 53% of the county's residents were spending more than 30% of their income to pay for housing, making them cost burdened.
An accurate total number of Gwinnettians who are housing insecure, however, is unknown, according to Elder.
"The timing to preserve existing affordable housing has never been clearer than right now and this (federal funding) is a clear statement that public housing has clear identity and a clear place in a future affordable housing plan for the community for how we grow and how we combat this (issue)," he said.
And, it's not only low-income residents who are struggling to find a place to live that they can afford. Bourdeaux said civil servants are also struggling to afford housing.
"I was talking with police chiefs here the other day, and their number one issue is their police officers can't afford to live in the communities they police," the congresswoman said. "So, we really do need to continue to make progress on this."
Gwinnett County government has made affordable housing a priority. The county launched Project RESET and Project RESET 2.0 during the COVID-19 pandemic to help people who are struggling to pay for their housing because of the economic impact of the pandemic.
The county has also wrapped up a housing study, and is starting to unpack the results of that study.
County Commissioner Marlene Fosque said there is a "dire need" for housing in the county and commissioners will spend the next few months looking at next steps in addressing housing affordability.
"We will examine what options we have to make for housing, both rental and home ownership, and we understand it's very hard to have affordable housing in this unprecedented market," Fosque said. "I believe we should do everything we can to make certain that everybody who works in Gwinnett County can have affordable housing — that if they would like to purchase (a home) that there is affordable housing available."
