Gwinnett County firefighters responded to an active house fire in Lawrenceville Tuesday night that shut down parts of Cruse Road and completely destroyed the home of three adults.
Donald Strother, a spokesperson with the Gwinnett County Fire Department, said that at 9:31 p.m. fire personnel responded to a neighbor's report of a house fire on the 2200 block of Cruse Road NW in Lawrenceville.
Several other callers also reported seeing flames and smoke from the roof and cars in the driveway.
Firefighters arrived to find a "well involved" two-story, single-family residence on a slab. The fire had already vented the roof, and flames were coming out of the second-floor windows on the front of the house.
"The first arriving unit worked fast to deploy an attack line with rescue being the priority," Strother said. "Crews attempted to make access through the front door, but excessive accumulation of materials prevented safe passage past the foyer area."
As additional units arrived, Strother said, more attack lines were deployed, including a 2.5-inch line that was set up to protect the property next door. However, signs of a structural collapse became increasingly evident, so the Incident Commander had all personnel back out and away from the house.
The stabilizing outriggers on the ladder truck were deployed, and fireground operations transitioned to defensive tactics at around 10 p.m.
Water turrets on each side of the aerial bucket unloaded large volumes of water on the blaze. In the meantime, traffic was shut down between Oakland Road and Oakland Drive.
By 11 p.m., the second floor on the rear end of the house collapsed and the bulk of the fire was knocked down. Strother said the contents inside of the house made it very difficult to get a complete knockdown on the fire.
The Department of Water Resources provided equipment to knock what remained of the home down, and Strother said firefighters spent an extended amount of time at the scene.
The three adults who lived inside the home will receive assistance from the American Red Cross, Strother said.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated. No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.