Lawrenceville residents will have a chance on Monday to meet the sole finalist to become the city's new police chief and give him their input on what they feel are the biggest public safety needs.

The city is set to host a meet-and-greet with John Mullin from 6 until 7:30 p.m. on Monday at Cornerstone Coworking, which is located at 279 W Crogan St. The event is designed to give residents a chance to talk to Mullin and ask him questions before he is sworn in as the new police chief on Dec. 14.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.