Lawrenceville residents will have a chance on Monday to meet the sole finalist to become the city's new police chief and give him their input on what they feel are the biggest public safety needs.
The city is set to host a meet-and-greet with John Mullin from 6 until 7:30 p.m. on Monday at Cornerstone Coworking, which is located at 279 W Crogan St. The event is designed to give residents a chance to talk to Mullin and ask him questions before he is sworn in as the new police chief on Dec. 14.
"Chief Mullen has indicated community engagement will be his major focus," city officials said in a statement. "This event provides the community the opportunity to help introduce the chief not only to Lawrenceville but also to our close-knit neighborhood."
Mullin is a 25-year law enforcement veteran. He started out in the Fulton County Police Department and was one of Sandy Springs' original police officers when that department began. He worked his way up the ranks in the Sandy Springs Police Department over a 15-year period, eventually reaching the rank of major.
He left Sandy Springs in June 2021 to become the head of Forsyth County's Code Compliance, Animal Control Services, and Park Rangers Division.
Earlier this month, Mullin told the Daily Post that he wanted to expand the Lawrenceville Police Department's community outreach efforts, particularly those aimed at young people. He has suggested some ideas, such as monthly Pizza With Cops events where officers sit down with teens and their parents to talk about issues in the community over slices of pizza (similar to Coffee With cops programs) and starting a law enforcement athletic league for kids.
“I believe in strong community engagement, I feel like we need to partner with the community on many things, which I know the department already does a great job doing that, but I think we can even improve upon that and just have different partnerships with the community so we’re working together,” Mullin said.
“I don’t feel like a police organization can be successful unless they’re working hand-in-hand with the community.”
