Lawrenceville hasn’t had the best cooperation from Mother Nature when it comes to staging its Hometown Christmas Parade the last couple of years. So you could forgive city officials for side-eyeing this weekend’s weather report.
Although the inaugural parade went off without a hitch in 2016, the 2017 parade was canceled because of snow and last year’s event was canceled because of the threat of rain. That’s not stopping Lawrenceville officials from hoping for better odds at finally staging the second installment of the Hometown Christmas Parade on Saturday night.
Because who really wants to lip sync to Milli Vanilli’s “Blame it On the Rain” if the parade is cancelled yet again, right?
“We have been watching the forecast and it does look like the rain will be cleared out by the morning on Saturday and so, I don’t know if it’s so much concern as it is anticipation,” Lisa Sherman said. “We’re anxiously awaiting Saturday in the hopes of being able to do something.”
Assuming Mother Nature agrees to cooperate with Lawrenceville officials this year, the Hometown Christmas Parade will kick off at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Read that as code for “Nobody should do any rain dances until at least next week.”
Sherman said a contingency plan to hold the parade at a later date was drawn up this year in the off chance rain does wash out the event on Saturday.
The parade will run a loop from City Hall, down Clayton Street to, and around, the Lawrenceville Square and then down Perry Street before cutting back over to City Hall on Nash Street.
One of the highlights of the parade is expected to be the arrival of Santa Claus and live reindeer in Lawrenceville during the event. After the parade, kids will be able to meet Santa in the gazebo at the Gwinnett County Historic Courthouse on the Lawrenceville Square.
There will also be some “low-key” activities on the square after the parade, including handing out hot chocolate, Sherman said.
“This is a celebration of hometown, and that’s why it’s called the Hometown Christmas Parade,” she said. “So, although we are becoming more urban and we are receiving more residents and we are growing, that hometown, local, unique experience is still what we want to make sure people understand about Lawrenceville.
“It’s still a unique location. It’s still a very vibrant, dynamic, but still it’s own place to come and experience and that’s probably what we want to celebrate the most with this event and future event.”
There’s no word yet on whether Santa will have his “Naughty and Nice” lists with him when he arrives, however.
Food trucks will be available in two locations along the route. One will be by City Hall on Clayton Street and the other will be on Luckie Street, in front of the new Bicentennial Plaza near the Lawrenceville Lawn. The list of participating food trucks will include: Kona Ice of Gwinnet; Simply Done Donuts; Island Chef Cafe; 1 Queen Churro; Brain Food; Roaming Hunger; Soul Truckin Good; 6PackSubs Vietnamese Cuisine; Papa John’s Pizza; and Atlanta Seafood Company.
Some downtown restaurants, including Cosmo’s Little Italy, McCray’s Tavern Lawrenceville and La Cazuela will have tents in front of their businesses as well to serve attendees.
Sherman said the SouthLawn leasing office next to City Hall will also hold a holiday open house with refreshment so residents can learn the latest news on the city’s major downtown mixed-use development.
Meanwhile, a trolley will run a loop between parking areas at First United Methodist Church of Lawrenceville and the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center and a drop-off point at the corner of Culver and Crogan Streets.
All of this is as long as it doesn’t rain Saturday night, of course.
Due to the parade, the city has also announced the following road closures for Saturday:
1 until 8 p.m.
♦ Nash Street, between Clayton Street and Neal Boulevard
♦ Neal Boulevard, between Nash Street and Church Street
♦ Church Street, between Neal Boulevard and Clayton Street
Starting at 5 p.m.
♦ East Pike Street, from Buford Drive to Culver Street
(Through downtown Lawrenceville)
♦ Perry Street, from Oak Street to Nash Street
♦ South Clayton Street from Nash Street to Oak Street
♦ Crogan Street, from Culver Street to Clayton Street
♦ West Pike Street, from Langley Drive to Culver Street
♦ West Crogan Street, from Langley Drive to Culver Street