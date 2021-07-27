Mary Frazier Long was either the ultimate opening act, or the person you did not want to follow if you were in the lineup of speakers at a Gwinnett Historical Society meeting.
Beverly Paff, the historical society’s president, said Long offered entertaining tales of Lawrenceville’s history at the meetings, pulling stories from old newspapers around Gwinnett that were published upwards of a century or more earlier — and reporting to the group about types of stories were reported on.
Sometimes, it was an article about livestock wandering through downtown Lawrenceville. Other times, it was about people who passed through the county seat and thought they’d visited “Eden.”
But, Paff said they were always a highlight of the historical society’s meetings.
“She would give us a little synopsis of things that happened in the different towns in Gwinnett County throughout the years and she was a hard act to follow,” Paff said. “Whether it was me or the speaker who was speaking that night, it is hard to follow Mary because she is so entertaining.”
Long, who was a lifelong Lawrenceville resident, died on July 19 at the age of 89. She was both the city’s historian as well as the Gwinnett Historical Society’s historian, and wrote a book on the city’s history, “About Lawrenceville,” as well as a book on the history of Lawrenceville schools, called appropriately enough “About Lawrenceville Schools.”
She and her husband, Dean, also co-wrote “Old Georgia Privies,” a look at old outhouses — those are old outdoor bathrooms, for the young folks who aren’t familiar with the term — located around the state.
But, Long was an educator at heart.
She was a teacher for 34 years in DeKalb County Schools, served on a statewide education task force under former Gov. Jimmy Carter, was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma educators sorority and was a former president of the Georgia Retired Educators Association.
“(The Georgia Retired Educators Association) built a new building up (in Flowery Branch) and Mary helped them establish it and get items for their archives,” Paff said. “She really did stay involved in education.”
Paff, who considered Long a role model, said Long also went around to speak at various civic groups and continuously raised funds for a scholarship she created at Lawrenceville First Baptist Church to help education students who were working on their master’s degrees.
“She wanted to keep up her speaking engagements so she could get donations for the scholarship fund,” the historical society’s president said.
The COVID-19 pandemic brought Long’s public presentations to a halt, but she had resumed attending meetings of the historical society and making presentations there in March.
It was her dedication to preserving history that many people remember Long for, however. In addition to writing two books related to Lawrenceville’s history, she also spoke on trolley tours that used to go around the city and gave the presentations on the old one-room school houses in Gwinnett County during the annual Elisha Winn Fair.
“Mary is just the most delightful person I’ve ever met and she knows so much about history, especially the history of the city of Lawrenceville,” former Gwinnett Historical Society President Betty Warbington said. “It’s just amazing her memory — and her wit is outstanding. When you mix historical facts with wit, it’s always delightful.
“We’re going to miss her so much in our society. She was so entertaining.”
Lawrenceville City Manager Chuck Warbington, who is Betty’s son, said the city had lost “a great friend” with Long’s death. In addition to being the city’s historian, she was also a member of Lawrenceville’s Heritage Trail Committee and had been recognized with one of the city’s Heritage Trail medallions.
“She is a fixture in the city and was a friend of the city and a historian that a lot of folks have always gone to to look at: ‘OK, what happened here,’” he said.
Long’s family will receive visitors at her home from 5 until 7 p.m. on Aug. 6, and her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Aug. 7 at Lawrenceville First Baptist Church, which is located at 165 S. Clayton St. in Lawrenceville.
